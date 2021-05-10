5 ways to help the people of Palestine

For people in South Africa and around the world, here are some practical ways to help the people of Palestine but also to understand what is happening.

On Friday night, the world watched in horror as Israeli forces stormed Al Haram Al Sharif, Masjid-ul-Aqsa, the third holiest site for Muslims, attacking worshippers. This state-inflicted violence came as the apartheid Israel state plans to evict several families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Zionist settlers. It happened as Israel celebrates “Jerusalem Day,” which celebrates their capture and illegal occupation of the east of the city in 1967.

These actions from the Israeli state as they continue to oppress the Palestinian people are not new. They have their roots in the more than 70 years of oppression and occupation that Palestinians have endured.

Education

One of the best and most important ways to help the people of Palestine is through education. Education and understanding history will allow people to understand that the recent attacks on worshippers during the holiest month of Ramadan or the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheik Jarrah did not come out of nowhere.

Note for journalists & news consumers wrt Jerusalem: these events cannot be seen in isolation; describing them as a flare up diminishes the greatest act of violence that is inflicted on a daily basis: the occupation. All coverage & context needs to go back to that. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 10, 2021

These are rooted in the origin and mission of the apartheid Israeli state. The evictions in Sheikh Jarrah of four families are connected to the Nakba of 1948 when the Zionist state invaded over 500 Palestinian towns and villages, and displaced over 750 000 Palestinian people to create the state of Israel. The same families who were removed from their homes in 1948 are now once more being evicted from their homes to make way for settlers.

As for the attacks on Al-Aqsa, the Jewish settlers refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. There have been many reports that Israelis are digging tunnels under the mosque to access these temples. Every day Palestinians face state violence whether it’s through checkpoints, apartheid walls, economic stagnation, or being made illegal in their own land. The escalation just builds off these daily oppressions.

Listen to Palestinians

It is important to alleviate and promote the voices of Palestinians.

I will say this: we, Palestinians in occupied and colonized Jerusalem living under Zionist rule, are the sole accurate, rational, and trustworthy source to report and analyze what is happening to us on our own land. — mohammed el-kurd (@m7mdkurd) May 10, 2021

The people of Palestine are not voiceless and do not need other people to represent their struggles for them. They are able to vocalise their struggles and their hopes for the future. They do not need to be spoken for or at. This includes representing them as a monolith or co-opting the struggles. While the recent images of the attacks on Al-Aqsa and worshippers have shown many Palestinian Muslims, not all Palestinians are Muslims. There are many Palestinian Christians who are subjected to the same abuses and oppressions as the Muslims.

Why are Palestinian comparisons to BLM harmful? Bc they dehistoricize both struggles. Saying Palestinian lives matter is out of context and doesn't reflect the discourse using by grassroot Pali groups. It also creates a competing hierarchy of struggles, instead of solidarity. — Islam al Khatib (@outvertigo) May 8, 2021

Secondly, some people have used the hashtag #PalestinianLivesMatter to raise awareness of what is happening. This is an co-opting of the #BlackLivesMatter movement which raises awareness about police violence about African Americans. Palestinian people have stood in solidarity with other oppressed peoples without cooptation.

Palestinians are refusing the cooptation of the struggle against White supremacy in the US. To stand with our Black brothers and sisters, we know solidarity is not stolen but extended and received. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/ZQP7VsGF6y — ???? ???????? (@MariamBarghouti) May 8, 2021

Social media

While making sure not to coopt Palestinian struggles and conflate them with other global movements, social media is a powerful tool nevertheless. It can be used to amplify the voices and posts of Palestianian activists and journalists on the ground. They risk their lives to shoot photos and videos to share with the rest of the world. This places them as targets for Israeli soldiers and settlers. By sharing their posts, it allows a greater reach and for more people to understand what is happening on the ground. Many news organisations around the world have framed what is happening in Palestine as clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police. Through reports on the ground, a clearer picture emerges of what is actually happening.

Solidarity with Palestinian journalists covering these events, for the rest of us to bear witness, while simultaneously being subjects of the state violence being inflicted. https://t.co/bZpSBhWFcn — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 10, 2021

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) is a global movement started by Palestinians. It encourages people to boycott the products produced by the Israeli state. The movement “works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.” People can get involved by making more conscious efforts when buying products to find where they are sourced from. With sanctions, pressure should be placed on governments and representatives to end all relationships with Israel whether it’s political and economic. While the South African government has continually condemned the Israeli government for its actions against the Palestinians, South Africa still has an ambassador from Israel and has not put any sanctions on Israel.

How much concern is this really? What are we actually doing? Can we continue to get away with mere concern? How many more atrocities will it take for @GovernmentZA to expel the Israeli ambassador, break all diplomatic ties with the apartheid state and implement sanctions?? https://t.co/23GjZ4qQ45 — Shaeera Kalla (@shaeera_k) May 9, 2021

Donate

Along with being subjected to state and settler violence on a daily basis, many Palestinian people are suffering from dire economic situation. The Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands means that many people do not have any employment and are living in poverty. For people who are able to donate money to the various organisations working in Palestine to assist them with basic resources, this will help to assist the people of Palestine.

donation link thread for palestinians in need; — ???? ???? ???????? (@paIestiine) May 8, 2021

