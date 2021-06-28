7 ways to support local small businesses during COVID19

Local small businesses are essential for our economy. They bring growth and innovation to communities. They provide employment, create entrepreneurship opportunities and support local neighborhoods. The industries most affected by level 4 restrictions are the tourism and hospitality, wholesale and retail, transport, and alcohol industry. Here are 7 ways you can show support:

Shop local:

When you need to stock up on necessities, shop from small local businesses, instead of larger chains. Take the precautions when going out – wear your mask properly, sanitise and keep social distancing. If your local stores have online shops, consider shopping from them and stay at home.

Share on social media:

A night-off from cooking and scrubbing pots and pans is probably welcome in most households. Share local restaurant delivery menus on your social media platforms. Through sharing their posts those in your circle can see it and support it as well.

Tip service workers:

If you’re ordering in, make sure to tip.Many rely on this for their main source of income. Service workers are working hard to ensure you’re still getting what you need while trying to make sure it arrives safely and uncontaminated. If you go to pick up, make sure to leave a tip as well. Tip the delivery people as well.

Offer your services for monetary compensation of course:

If you’re a website designer, developer, or a digital marketer,offer your services to local businesses that don’t have an online presence. This can help them sell and promote online. If they do have an online presence, share ideas on how they can improve.

Purchase gift cards or gift vouchers:

Write good reviews:

Try to write positive reviews of your favourite small local businesses. Facebook, Google, and Hello Peter are all great sources to write good reviews.

Stay home:

If you are feeling ill, a cough, sore throat, fever or runny nose are all signs that you should stay at home. You’ll be helping out businesses by ensuring their employees stay healthy.

These can go a long way in helping small local businesses improve cash flow, keep employees on payroll, or just to feel connected and boost morale. The small business sector, which accounts for about a quarter of private sector jobs, faces widespread contraction, with more than half of them considering scaling down their operations.

