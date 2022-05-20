8 quotes that capture the magic of tea

Who doesn’t love a good cup of tea? It might not have as much of a street rap as coffee but it does offer comfort like no other beverage. (Disclaimer: the writer of this piece is a huge fan of tea) And the beverage has an ENTIRE day dedicated to it. International Tea Day has been designated on May 21. It is meant to foster actions in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea.

To celebrate the day, The Daily Vox team has put together some quotes about tea, tea drinking and tea culture.

“You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.”

? C.S. Lewis

“When tea becomes ritual, it takes its place at the heart of our ability to see greatness in small things. Where is beauty to be found? In great things that, like everything else, are doomed to die, or in small things that aspire to nothing, yet know how to set a jewel of infinity in a single moment?”

? Muriel Barbery, The Elegance of the Hedgehog

“As far as her mom was concerned, tea fixed everything. Have a cold? Have some tea. Broken bones? There’s a tea for that too. Somewhere in her mother’s pantry, Laurel suspected, was a box of tea that said, ‘In case of Armageddon, steep three to five minutes’.”

? Aprilynne Pike, Illusions

“Arthur blinked at the screens and felt he was missing something important. Suddenly he realized what it was.

“Is there any tea on this spaceship?” he asked.”

? Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

“There is something in the nature of tea that leads us into a world of quiet contemplation of life.”

? Lin Yutang, The Importance of Living

“Tea … is a religion of the art of life.”

? Kakuz? Okakura, The Book of Tea

“Drinking that tea is an act of redemptive suffering, a just punishment for what the British have done to the world at large. Every time they sip from that accursed cup they are paying penance for the terror they have visited upon this earth.”

– Hamid Dabashi

“Meanwhile, let us have a sip of tea. The afternoon glow is brightening the bamboos, the fountains are bubbling with delight, the soughing of the pines is heard in our kettle. Let us dream of evanescence and linger in the beautiful foolishness of things.”

? Kakuz? Okakura, The Book of Tea