Ahmed Kathrada Foundation youth help senior citizens get vaccinated

In early July, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation youth embarked on an outreach programme. They went door-to-door helping those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine to register to get their jabs. In South Africa the vaccination programme is open for people over the age of 35.

As for July 23, over five million people in South Africa have received a vaccination. This amounts to 8.6% of the country’s total population. Just over two million people are fully vaccinated. This amounts to 3.7% of the total population.

The campaign from the foundation has seen young people from the Kathrada Youth Clubs reaching out to communities and calling on those who are eligible to register to get vaccinated. The initiative aims to combat the public’s reluctance to be vaccinated. The initiative has so far reached the Finetown and Lawley communities in Gauteng.

Mojaki Ani, 71 years old

Bugwana, 54 years old

Nomathemba Kamba, 62 years old

Selaletse Cecilia, 50 years-old

The youth managed to assist the Finetown community. On Friday, July 23, the Foundation organised a bus to help transport community members to receive their vaccines at Lenasia South C.H.C. Over 30 senior citizens received their vaccinations when the Foundation transported them to the hospital. This is done to help alleviate vaccine hesitancy.

Today, members from our youth club in Finetown escorted elderly community members who already registered for their first shot of the #COVID19 vaccine! Thanks to @GautengHealth and MyBus company for their support.



Register here: https://t.co/3haAIAPPkL#Kathradayouth pic.twitter.com/PyuE1TrbFs — Kathrada Youth Activism Program (@KathradaYouth) July 23, 2021

Image credits: Delani Majola/Ahmed Kathrada Foundation