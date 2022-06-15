Calling All Young Filmmakers!

Here’s an opportunity for young filmmakers in South Africa

Are you an up-and-coming filmmaker looking for your next opportunity? Accountability Lab South Africa (ALSA) might just have the one for you. We’re inviting applications to our Integrity Icon Film Fellowship, a three-month immersive learning opportunity aimed at developing the next generation of ethical filmmakers.

The selected film fellows will support the Integrity Icon campaign team to film and edit short documentary pieces of our top five Integrity Icon finalists in their workplaces and broader communities across the country. Successful candidates will also be supported to produce their own short films about social accountability issues of their choosing.

The ACCOUNTABILITY LAB TEAM answers your top questions about the fellowship.

What is the Integrity Icon Film Fellowship?

The Integrity Icon Film Fellowship is a project of our flagship Integrity Icon campaign to bring together aspiring filmmakers and ethical public servants to tell stories about how integrity and accountability are norms in our society, and not exceptions. Through the Film Fellowship, we support young filmmakers to refine their filmmaking, highlight the governance and accountability challenges in their communities, and tell solutions-driven stories about ordinary people who are modeling integrity and accountability from right where they are.

What does the Fellowship entail?

The fellowship entails a three-month fellowship with a paid monthly stipend. It also includes hands-on training with an experienced filmmaker in the field and additional funding to create your own personal project. Through the programme, fellows will co-create the impactful short documentaries at the centre of our Integrity Icon campaign which they can then add to their portfolios. We will use our platforms to showcase your work to the world!

Who is the ideal candidate?

We’re looking for young aspiring filmmakers, film graduates, and/or artivists – activists who use visual arts as a medium.

What kind of experience will I gain being part of the fellowship?

We’re offering a range of skills and knowledge through the fellowship. Some of these include understanding social accountability issues, stakeholder mapping and building unlikely networks, participatory video for solving community problems, and inclusive storytelling and community engagement. The more technical skills we’d like to leave you with are basic script writing, storyboarding and pitching, and film editing, as well as distribution, and engagement.

How do I apply?

If this sounds good to you, what are you waiting for? Sign up using this link: https://bit.ly/IISAFilmFellowship

Get applying! Applications close on June 30.

This opportunity is not affiliated with The Daily Vox. Please Contact The Accountability Lab South Africa team for further details.