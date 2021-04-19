Cape Town wildfires: Here’s how you can help

As wildfires in Cape Town continue, forcing evacuations in several areas, many of us are watching in horror, feeling helpless. There is however an urgent need for assistance for those that have been displaced. And supporting these organisations is the best way to help right now.
Have we missed anyone? Let us know and we’ll add them to this list.
UCT Emergency relief fund
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has set up an emergency relief fund.
The details to donate are as follows:
Account name: UCT Donations Account
Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa
Branch code: Rondebosch Branch, 025009
Account number: 07 152 2387
Swift code: SBZAZAJJ
Donors have been urged to include their name if they wish, as well as the purpose/reference for the donation (#UCTFire).
The university is also offering counselling services for students and staff who had to be evacuated. The following services can be found at:
• SA Depression and Anxiety Group: 080 024 2526
• ICAS: 080 111 3945
Volunteer Wildfire Services
The Volunteer Wildfire Services are one of the firefighter bodies assisting with the efforts to stop the blaze. Donations to support their efforts can be done via their website https://vws.org.za/support-us/ or using SnapScan.
For people in the Cape Town area, supplies can be dropped off at the following fire stations for the firefighters: Roeland St, Lakeside, Seapoint and Woodstock.
Gift of the Givers
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided 4000 meals for students affected by the evacuations. They are continuing to assist with the relief efforts and people can join the efforts by donating to their work.
The SPCA
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are assisting with the rescue of injured wildlife from the fires. This may include domestic animals that are being affected during the evacuations. The SPCA also needs donations for these efforts.
Student organisations
The UCT student representative council (SRC) are working to assist students who were evacuated from residences on Sunday and who are being evacuated on Monday. Students are encouraged to go to the UCT Graduate School of Business at the V&A Waterfront for assistance.
The UCT Muslim Students Association (MSA) have also created a guideline for monetary and other donations for the students affected and the firefighters.