Cape Town wildfires: Here’s how you can help

By
The Daily Vox Team
-
0
457

As wildfires in Cape Town continue, forcing evacuations in several areas, many of us are watching in horror, feeling helpless. There is however an urgent need for assistance for those that have been displaced. And supporting these organisations is the best way to help right now. 

Have we missed anyone? Let us know and we’ll add them to this list. 

Read more: NEWSFLASH: The Cape Town wildfires continue a trail of destruction 

UCT Emergency relief fund

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has set up an emergency relief fund. 

The details to donate are as follows: 

Account name: UCT Donations Account

Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa

Branch code: Rondebosch Branch, 025009

Account number: 07 152 2387

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

Donors have been urged to include their name if they wish, as well as the purpose/reference for the donation (#UCTFire).

The university is also offering counselling services for students and staff who had to be evacuated. The following services can be found at:

•     SA Depression and Anxiety Group: 080 024 2526

•     ICAS: 080 111 3945

Volunteer Wildfire Services

The Volunteer Wildfire Services are one of the firefighter bodies assisting with the efforts to stop the blaze. Donations to support their efforts can be done via their website https://vws.org.za/support-us/ or using SnapScan. 

For people in the Cape Town area, supplies can be dropped off at the following fire stations for the firefighters: Roeland St, Lakeside, Seapoint and Woodstock. 

Gift of the Givers

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided 4000 meals for students affected by the evacuations. They are continuing to assist with the relief efforts and people can join the efforts by donating to their work. 

The SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are assisting with the rescue of injured wildlife from the fires. This may include domestic animals that are being affected during the evacuations. The SPCA also needs donations for these efforts. 

Student organisations

The UCT student representative council (SRC) are working to assist students who were evacuated from residences on Sunday and who are being evacuated on Monday. Students are encouraged to go to the UCT Graduate School of Business at the V&A Waterfront for assistance. 

The UCT Muslim Students Association (MSA) have also created a guideline for monetary and other donations for the students affected and the firefighters.

Featured image via Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here