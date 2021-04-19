Cape Town wildfires: Here’s how you can help

As wildfires in Cape Town continue, forcing evacuations in several areas, many of us are watching in horror, feeling helpless. There is however an urgent need for assistance for those that have been displaced. And supporting these organisations is the best way to help right now.

Have we missed anyone? Let us know and we’ll add them to this list.

UCT Emergency relief fund

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has set up an emergency relief fund.

The details to donate are as follows:

Account name: UCT Donations Account

Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa

Branch code: Rondebosch Branch, 025009

Account number: 07 152 2387

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

Donors have been urged to include their name if they wish, as well as the purpose/reference for the donation (#UCTFire).

The university is also offering counselling services for students and staff who had to be evacuated. The following services can be found at:

• SA Depression and Anxiety Group: 080 024 2526

• ICAS: 080 111 3945

Everyone who would like to support the #UCTFire emergency relief fund is urged to please send financial donations to. Please monitor the UCT website for further updates. pic.twitter.com/2W8Ne4c1bz — UCT (@UCT_news) April 18, 2021

Volunteer Wildfire Services

The Volunteer Wildfire Services are one of the firefighter bodies assisting with the efforts to stop the blaze. Donations to support their efforts can be done via their website https://vws.org.za/support-us/ or using SnapScan.

If you'd like to donate to support @vwsfires as they battle the #capetownfire, you can do so in 60 seconds via https://t.co/nhje2sS6Cx



(scan the code below et voila)



Kudos to @SnapScanApp – a decade ahead of the COVID curve on QR codes.



? pic.twitter.com/mDwumAjClF — Marina Pape (@marinapape) April 19, 2021

For people in the Cape Town area, supplies can be dropped off at the following fire stations for the firefighters: Roeland St, Lakeside, Seapoint and Woodstock.

#capetownfire



??Supplies needed for FireFighters



*Bottled Water

*Energy Drinks

*Energy Bars

*Eyedrops

*Sandwhich



?Drop off points at the following fire stations

?Roeland St,

?LakeSide

?Seapoint

?Woodstock — Liezel V ? (@liezelv) April 19, 2021

Donations can be dropped off at the Newlands Firebase off the M3 highway or call Pat Scott – for any donations – 079 608 9991.



****Ends**** — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 19, 2021

Gift of the Givers

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided 4000 meals for students affected by the evacuations. They are continuing to assist with the relief efforts and people can join the efforts by donating to their work.

Gift of the Givers Feeds 4,000 UCT Students “With Love”



Join us in our disaster response initiative:

?? Donate via: https://t.co/YVsmxucVdC

?? Bank details: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref UCT Firehttps://t.co/iyxTi7kfVx — Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 19, 2021

The SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are assisting with the rescue of injured wildlife from the fires. This may include domestic animals that are being affected during the evacuations. The SPCA also needs donations for these efforts.

#capetownfire Donations needed for @capespca for injured wildlife:

?dressings,

?bandages, Silbecor

?ointment, coolpacks,

?fresh fruit/vegetables for animals

????energy drinks, energy bars & eyedrops for the team in the field . #CTFire — Liezel V ? (@liezelv) April 19, 2021

Student organisations

The UCT student representative council (SRC) are working to assist students who were evacuated from residences on Sunday and who are being evacuated on Monday. Students are encouraged to go to the UCT Graduate School of Business at the V&A Waterfront for assistance.

NB: CURRENT ARRANGEMENTS FOR TODAY 19 APRIL pic.twitter.com/lXz4mbpjjm — UCT SRC (@UCT_SRC) April 19, 2021

The UCT Muslim Students Association (MSA) have also created a guideline for monetary and other donations for the students affected and the firefighters.