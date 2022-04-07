Charlotte Maxeke: Remembered in 5 quotes

“This work is not ourselves. Kill that spirit of ’self’ and do not live above your people. If you can rise, bring some with you. Circulate your work and distribute as much information as possible, because this is not your Council, but the Council of African women from here to Egypt. Do away with fearful jealousy, kill that spirit and love one another as brothers and sisters. Stand by your motto: Do unto others as ye would that they should unto you.”

said at the second conference of the National Council of African Women (NCAW) in 1938 in Bloemfontein, a year before her death