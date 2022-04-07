Charlotte Maxeke: Remembered in 5 quotes

The year 2021 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of liberation struggle heroine and human rights campaigner, Charlotte Maxeke. Mam’ Charlotte Maxeke was born on April 7 1871 and passed away on October 16 1939. Along with being an anti-colonial struggle icon, she also wrote about the social issues facing black woman. She was the first black woman to graduate with a university degree in South Africa as well as the first black African woman to graduate from an American university. She is honoured as the ‘Mother of Black Freedom in South Africa’.
Here are five quotes to mark the anniversary of her birth.
