Don’t be a mampara: Let us teach you how to wear a mask

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed one message in every family meeting South Africa has had since March: wear your mask AND properly. As the coronavirus pandemic became a part of all of our lives, so too wearing a mask has become the norm. And while most South Africans have taken to wearing a mask properly, many just don’t get it. Well it’s time to stop being tjop and learn how to wear your mask properly.

Before putting the mask on, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser that is made up of over 60 per cent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth at all times.

Do not touch the front of your mask while wearing it.

If you do touch the mask, wash or sanitise your hands immediately.

Do not allow the mask to hang around your neck, this includes when eating and drinking. Do not allow the mask to sit under your nose.

Do not touch the front of your mask while removing it.

Store cloth face masks in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them.

Wash your cloth mask whenever it gets dirty or at least daily. If your mask is wet or dirty from sweat, saliva, make-up, or other liquids or substances, keep it in a sealed plastic bag until you can wash it.

Single-use masks should not be re-used, and should be thrown away after each use.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser that is made up of over 60 per cent alcohol.

