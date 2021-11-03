ElectionResults live blog day 2

Welcome back to The Daily Vox’s Election Results live blog. Today is likely to be the final day of vote counting and processing. The team will be reporting live from the results centre.

13:22 During conversations with various political parties at the results centre, many have admitted there is a need for civic education among communities. Also on the results board, the counting still sits at 67%. However, this could just mean that the results have not gone through the final processing.

13:15 Addressing media at the National Results Centre, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said his party has achieved their objectives – they have reduced the ANC’s majority in the areas where the party contested.

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba says they have achieved their goal of reducing the ANC’s majority #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/4F7AgkcVMd — on hiatus (@fatimamoosa17) November 3, 2021

11:29 In a statement released by the Cry of the Xcluded, the movement says the election results shows that the “xcluded” have lost confidence in South Africa’s elite.

10:50 Currently the completed voting districts is sitting at 67%. Questions are likely to be asked of the IEC who yesterday said 90% of the vote counting would be completed by midnight.

10:40 The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) presented their 2021 Local Government Elections: Election Satisfaction Survey (ESS). The survey was conducted to determine the opinions of voters with regards to the freeness and fairness of the electoral process.

It’s Day 2 of #ElectionsResults2021 and The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) are presenting their preliminary findings of the Election Satisfaction Survey. @thedailyvox pic.twitter.com/zeYRBlApQS — on hiatus (@fatimamoosa17) November 3, 2021

08:04 Our team has been covering communities and individuals for the past weeks. We are now looking at how the results.

We wrote about Cederberg Eerste last week.

Dr. Richards and his running mate (CEO of Rooibos Ltd)via @thedailyvox #LGE2021 https://t.co/YocFRz1X21 — Ling Hott*nt*t Dior (@LingDeeYoh) November 2, 2021

08:02 There are currently 35 hung councils with 109 left to be counted. Of the 213 councils, only 69 are total controlled.

07:53 Yesterday the Electoral Commission said 90% of the votes would be counted by midnight yesterday. However, on day two of the votes counting, only 58% of votes have been counted.

