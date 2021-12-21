Exclusive Books: 21 books for 2021

This year 2021 has been filled with all kinds of book releases. From politics to culture to fantasy and romance and everything in between, there has been something for everyone. Exclusive Books have put together a list of 21 books which topped their charts for 2021.

Fiction

This 2019 illustrated book follows the developing friendship between the four protagonists of the title.

The Cellist by Daniel Silva

This book is the twenty-first title in Daniel Silva’s Gabriel Allon series.

This 2021 debut novel follows Esme as she begins to collect words for another dictionary: The Dictionary of Lost Words while the men are compiling the Oxford English Dictionary.

Part of the popular The Seven Sister series, this book is the seventh installment as the six sisters search for the seventh sister.

This 2021 release is a horror mystery set in a supposedly perfect community.

This thriller novel follows a gruesome murder and all the people connected to the victim.

Non-fiction

In this 2021 book, former South African Police Service (SAPS) head profiler Dr Gérard Labuschagne, recalls some of the murder series and countless other bizarre crimes he analysed during his career.

Published in 2018, this is a self-help book with “12 rules of life”.

This book from 2020 is actor Mathhew McConaughey’s memoirs filled with insights about his life.

Published in 2018, this book is a guide on how to create good habits, break bad ones, and get 1 percent better every day.

This book from 2021 has the tips and tricks from successful people that “everyday heroes” can use to change their lives

This book is a clear and engaging basic guide to managing your finances.

Published in 2016, this book argues that life’s struggles give it meaning, and that the mindless positivity of typical self-help books is neither practical nor helpful.

In Captain Siya Kolisi’s biography, he takes the reader along on his journey through the years.

Published in 2021, this book is the autobiography of Dr Emmanuel Taban and how he became a refugee at the age of 16-years-old.

This book from 2019 is an exploration of the ‘club’ of billionaires who find their roots in the winelands of Stellenbosch.

Published in 2021, this book is popular singer Johnny Clegg’s origin story, tracing his beginnings and successes.

In this book, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh explains his theory that apartheid did not die and instead was privatised.

This book from 2018 includes a set of activities that are supposedly meant to boost three areas of your internal life for better productivity.

This 2021 book looks at the futurist art of decision-making by reimagining seminal concepts thought up by some of history’s greatest thinkers.

In this 2021 book, Ebbe Dommisse looks at the life and business philosophies of various Afrikaner businesspeople.

All the books can be found online and in store at Exclusive Books.

