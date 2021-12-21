Exclusive Books: 21 books for 2021

This year 2021 has been filled with all kinds of book releases. From politics to culture to fantasy and romance and everything in between, there has been something for everyone. Exclusive Books have put together a list of 21 books which topped their charts for 2021.
Fiction
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy
This 2019 illustrated book follows the developing friendship between the four protagonists of the title.
The Cellist by Daniel Silva
This book is the twenty-first title in Daniel Silva’s Gabriel Allon series.
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
This 2021 debut novel follows Esme as she begins to collect words for another dictionary: The Dictionary of Lost Words while the men are compiling the Oxford English Dictionary.
The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley
Part of the popular The Seven Sister series, this book is the seventh installment as the six sisters search for the seventh sister.
Suspects by Leslie Pearse
This 2021 release is a horror mystery set in a supposedly perfect community.
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
This thriller novel follows a gruesome murder and all the people connected to the victim.
Non-fiction
The Profiler Diaries by Gérard Labuschagne
In this 2021 book, former South African Police Service (SAPS) head profiler Dr Gérard Labuschagne, recalls some of the murder series and countless other bizarre crimes he analysed during his career.
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Published in 2018, this is a self-help book with “12 rules of life”.
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
This book from 2020 is actor Mathhew McConaughey’s memoirs filled with insights about his life.
Atomic Habits by James Clear
Published in 2018, this book is a guide on how to create good habits, break bad ones, and get 1 percent better every day.
The Everyday Hero Manifesto by Robin Sharma
This book from 2021 has the tips and tricks from successful people that “everyday heroes” can use to change their lives
Manage Your Money Like A F*cking Grownup by Sam Beckbessinger
This book is a clear and engaging basic guide to managing your finances.
READ MORE:
Sam Beckbessinger’s book is ‘The Best Money Advice You Never Got’
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
Published in 2016, this book argues that life’s struggles give it meaning, and that the mindless positivity of typical self-help books is neither practical nor helpful.
Rise by Siya Kolisi
In Captain Siya Kolisi’s biography, he takes the reader along on his journey through the years.
The Boy Who Never Gave Up by Emmanuel Taban
Published in 2021, this book is the autobiography of Dr Emmanuel Taban and how he became a refugee at the age of 16-years-old.
The Stellenbosch Mafia by Pieter du Toit
This book from 2019 is an exploration of the ‘club’ of billionaires who find their roots in the winelands of Stellenbosch.
Scatterling of Africa: My Early Years by Johnny Clegg
Published in 2021, this book is popular singer Johnny Clegg’s origin story, tracing his beginnings and successes.
The New Apartheid by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
In this book, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh explains his theory that apartheid did not die and instead was privatised.
READ MORE:
The New Apartheid shatters the idea that apartheid ever ended
The 5AM Club by Robin Sharma
This book from 2018 includes a set of activities that are supposedly meant to boost three areas of your internal life for better productivity.
Thinking The Future by Clem Sunter
This 2021 book looks at the futurist art of decision-making by reimagining seminal concepts thought up by some of history’s greatest thinkers.
Fortunes by Ebbe Dommisse
In this 2021 book, Ebbe Dommisse looks at the life and business philosophies of various Afrikaner businesspeople.
All the books can be found online and in store at Exclusive Books.