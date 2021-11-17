EXTRACT: An Anansi Mystery: The Haunted Library

An Anansi Mystery: The Haunted Library is a fun new read for middle-graders. The book features twin sisters, Karabo and Siphe, their friend Bandile and his trained police dog, Zuko, on their adventure at the “haunted library”.

The book is written by Bontle Senne and illustrated by Mogau Kekana. Featuring authentic characters and a truly South African adventure, this book offers young readers the opportunity to explore a magical world in a familiar setting. The book is published by NB Publishers.

Chapter 1

The screaming started just as Karabo was about to

tell her twin sister, Siphe, a story about their annoy-

ing maths teacher, Mister Maimane.

“Do you hear that?” Karabo asked, turning to

Siphe, and grabbing hold of her sister’s arm.

Siphe nodded and they both turned to look in

the direction of the sound. Malume TC, the old man

who always shouted at them for laughing too loudly

in the street, was standing at his usual spot under

a lonely lemon tree. Malume started a slow walk to

stand on the narrow strip of pavement in front of

his one-room house, looking in the direction from

which the screams were coming.

The sound seemed to be getting closer. After a

few seconds, Siphe and Karabo saw a dozen men

in dusty blue overalls running towards them. They

had stopped screaming but they were still making

a noise as they raced down the pavement. The old

man cursed and stepped aside to avoid being tram-

pled. Siphe pulled Karabo behind a car parked on

the street and away from the men – some were still

shouting as they passed; others were crying.

One of the men slowed down and the others

left him behind.

Stopping just in front of the old man’s house, he

took off the white plastic hard hat Siphe had seen

builders wear on construction projects all around

their township.

When he bent down, doubling over so that he

could put his hands on his knees, he started to take

deep breaths to calm himself just like Gogo taught

Karabo to do when she got angry.

From their hiding place behind the car, Siphe

saw that the man’s hands were trembling. His hard

hat dropped to the ground and she watched him

clench his hands into fists to stop the shaking.

The old man shouted: “Hey, wena! What’s going

on?” stabbing one finger in the air, pointing at the

obviously shaken man. “Why were you all running

and making so much noise in the street?”

“I’m sorry, Malume, we didn’t mean to cause

any problems,” the man said with an unsteady

voice: “It’s just that . . . things are not right.”

Siphe tried to pull Karabo away, knowing they

needed to get home soon to start on their home-

work. But Karabo shook her head and put a finger

to her lips in a gesture Siphe instantly understood –

neither of the men had noticed that they were there.

Karabo had decided that they should stay and lis-

ten.

Malume TC spoke again over the other man’s

loud breathing: “Heh? What are you talking about?

What’s not right?”

“You know the new library we’re building on

Albertina Street? The project has been nothing but

problems since it started two months ago. I’m sure

you’ve heard about it, Malume. Every day on the

construction site, there have been strange noises.

Sometimes it sounds like children whispering or

laughing but, when we go to investigate, no one is

there.”

Siphe rolled her eyes, but then she saw her sis-

ter’s face and the excited smile creeping from ear to

ear at the ridiculous story they were hearing.

