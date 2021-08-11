Five times South African musicians “inspired” the world

South Africa Twitter was not impressed last week with British singer, Jorja Smith’s take on amapiano. Amapiano is a South African music genre similar to hip-hop, featuring vocals recited over an instrumental backing with a strong bass. The Daily Vox took a look at five times South African musicians inspired international artists; and their acknowledgement was “misplaced”.

Piano to the world

All Of This out now @GuiltyBeatz https://t.co/oLkNv6N0Ki pic.twitter.com/Z2yzablnxI — Jorja Smith (@JorjaSmith) August 5, 2021

Is amapiano being exported without the creators? ?



South Africans are NOT happy about Jorja Smith's new amapiano single. https://t.co/Xzp65eQ63u pic.twitter.com/7n9sYpNSx3 — OkayAfrica (@OkayAfrica) August 9, 2021

DJ LAG AND ICE DROP

DJ and record producer DJ Lag and American artist will.i.am reportedly reached an undisclosed settlement following accusations that the latter had plagiarised the former‘s track, ‘Ice Drop’. The track “Culture” was credited to DJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg and will.i.am. It caused a social media uproar when it was pointed out that it shared unacknowledged similarities with DJ Lag’s track. https://twitter.com/ChiefExo/status/1331944326360920069

Subsequently will.i.am apologised for not correctly crediting DJ Lag. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ycr4BI8I94

BUSISWA AND MIDNIGHT STARRING

South African singer-songwriter and poet, Busiswa, called out Fenty Beauty owner Rihanna, for allegedly using a remake of her hit song with DJ Maphorisa, Midnight Starring.

Nah. @fentybeauty just used a REMAKE of Midnight Starring with my voice, to avoid paying us for it. I’m sad but it’s the game I guess? https://t.co/JZuscm6oE2 — #MSOTS Out NOW!! (@busiswaah) March 26, 2021

In the advert, Fenty Beauty is showcasing their newest make-up release. South African social media users immediately pointed out its striking similarity to Midnight Starring produced by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira, Rude Boyz, Distruction Boyz and features Busisiwa and Moonchild Sanelly.

Busiswa tweeted after that sampling the song is legal.

Using a sample is legal, as far as I know. — #MSOTS Out NOW!! (@busiswaah) March 26, 2021

Petite Noir and La Maison Noir

South African social media called out Beyoncé too for the “similarities” her Spirit music video had with South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir’s visual album, La Maison Noir.

The ridiculousness of how bluntly @Beyonce chopped @PETITE_NOIR work is beyond my comprehension. Frame for frame ?? pic.twitter.com/nrQqvSNIHQ — Justice Mukheli (@justice_mukheli) July 20, 2019

Petite Noir nor Beyoncé commented on whether anything was plagiarised,or just parallel thinking.

Daniel Baron and Children of the Sun

Local musician Daniel Baron accused David Guetta of plagiarising his song, Children of the sun. Baron claimed that Guetta’s 2018 track, ‘Light Headed’ plagiarised his 2016 single.

Is it just me or do these songs sound the same???????

Daniel Baron -children of the sun 2016

David guetta .Sia – light headed.@davidguetta explain!! — Daltjie And Gabbana???????? (@ikhlaasss21) March 22, 2019

“I was completely mind-blown. I couldn’t believe I was listening to my melody. It was surreal at first because this is David Guetta, who I have been looking up to as an artist for much of my career. I am not sure where he heard my song but all I knew is I was listening to my melody in his song,” Baron said.

Solomon Linda and Mbube

Remastered: The Lion’s share documents South African journalist Rian Malan’s fight for compensation for the late Solomon Linda. The documentary explores the history of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” track, and its legacy for its creator who died penniless in 1962.

Malan wrote an article in 2000 for Rolling Stone Magazine titled In the Jungle. It was revealed that Linda recorded a song with his group,The Evening Birds called Mbube or the lion. Malan said the record turned into a big hit. According to Malan, the song was reinterpreted for decades, eventually morphing into The Lion sleeps tonight; from the Lion King.

Interesting. This actually reminds me of another IP issue of Solomon Linda with a song "The lion sleeps" the matter was settled in high court between his family and Disney.



Netflix has a documentary called "The lion's share " which talks about it in details https://t.co/TDG9jPxJnX — Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) August 22, 2020

The International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA) says South Africa fails to provide adequate and effective protection of copyrighted materials. Reforms are needed to avoid destabilizing the creative industries and to support a thriving copyright sector, the IIPA stated.

Emeritus Professor at the University of Stellenbosch, and specialist copyright attorney, Owen Dean says the Copyright Amendment Bill must be reviewed in its entirety and redrafted.

South Arfican artists have protested for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the bill allowing royalty rights and earning benefits.

Scores of South African artists, authors and publishers staged a picket outside the American Embassy in Pretoria on Monday to protest what they say is pressure the US is putting on South Africa not to sign the Copyright Amendment Bill. https://t.co/6zb23omjG5 — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 24, 2020

Public consultation of the bill is set to take place this week. Representatives will appear before the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to state their case for modernising copyright law in South Africa.

