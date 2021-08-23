Gabisile is back! Baby Cele-Maloka returns to Uzalo

After a horrifying death, Baby Cele-Maloka’s character, Gabisile, concluded her final storyline on SABC 1’s Uzalo in February. But now almost six months later, she has returned from the dead.

Warning: slight spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the latest episodes of Uzalo.

The last time she appeared on the show, Gabisile had confessed her sins to her on-screen husband Qhabanga (Siyabonga Shibe). Qhabanga then strangled her to death and tossed her body into a river. Qabanga was a suspect in the case but due to lack of evidence was released. He sold his church to an unknown business woman who had other plans in mind for the building. After the transaction, Qhabanga left KwaMashu.

Gabisile was assumed dead and there was a funeral without a body. However, her return was teased by the Uzalo team in July.

Now Gabisile has returned. This was after she was found at the river during the August 20 episode.

During the episode, Nkunzi (Masoja Msiza) finds out that Sbonelo (Wiseman Mncube) is the one selling the fake alcohol at his business and gives him a beating in front of his co-workers. As Nkunzi strikes, a woman’s voice shouts “PUNCTUAL” and we all know that there’s only one person who calls Nkunzi punctual. The episode ends leaving viewers wondering – is Gabisile back from the dead?

Read more: Baby Cele-Maloka’s character who played Gabisile on Uzalo

Cele-Maloka did not return alone. She is joined by two new characters, Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi who will play Hlelo and Mthunzi, respectively. Hlelo is the one that found her in the river.

In February, The Daily Vox spoke to Cele-Maloka after her character’s “death”. She said the police only found Gabisile’s clothes. This meant the possibility of her return was very likely.

CASTING NEWS: Nothando Ngcobo & Andile Msomi join Uzalo



Nothando is playing Hlelo, young spiritually wounded girl.



Andile will play a manipulative man Mthunzi.



The pair will make their debut on the @Official_SABC1 soapie on Friday 20th. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/kp2NGLjAlX — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 17, 2021

Now that Gabisile is back, four questions come to mind:

Is Qhabanga (Siyabonga Shibe) going to return to Uzalo to finish her off?

Will Gabisile and her son, Sbonelo work to keep their dark secrets from unravelling?

Will Gabisile be arrested by the KwaMashu police and serve some time in prison for murdering Kehla (Thobanzi Nzuza) and Nomcebo (Nombulelo Mhlongo) or will she get away with the murders if she pins her crimes on her husband Qhabanga who left after her funeral?

What do you think will happen next with Gabisile? Tweet us @thedailyvox.