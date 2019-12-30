Goodbye, 2019 – You Have Been Memorable

Let us count the ways this year has been wonderful.

Compiled by Fatima Moosa

The Springboks winning the World Cup

Nothing is likely to top the South African men’s rugby team victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. it was a historic moment with Siya Kolisi becoming the first black person to captain a winning rugby team. The scenes of jubilation when Kolisi lifted the trophy caused a feeling of goodwill and happiness lasting many days after the final. Thousands of South Africans took to the streets to celebrate with the team during the trophy tour that went around the country.

Sho Madjozi and John Cena

Earlier this year, Sho Madjozi released a song titled John Cena, named for the WWE wrestler. Cena acknowledged that he knew of the song after posting a picture of Sho Madjozi on his instagram. However, people weren’t sure what John Cena thought of the song. It was during an appearance of Sho Madjozi on the Kelly Clarkson show that the two met and discussed the song. It was such a heartwarming moment to see Sho Madjozi’s excitement around meeting Cena in the person.

The netball team winning the African championships

While some South African sports teams did horribly this year (side-eyeing the cricket team especially here) the netball team was not one of them. The Proteas (the only one we recognise) were crowned the 2019 African Netball Champions. The team defeated Zambia 72-53 in the final. That win marked their sixth consecutive win in the tournament which led them to claim the title. One of the added bonuses for the team was that their sponsors Spar announced they would be giving R10 000 per player including the management team.

Ndlovu Youth Choir on AGT

South Africans were all tuned into this year’s America’s Got Talent. It was for one reason: the talented Ndlovu Youth Choir. The local choir took the American stage by storm, making it all the way to the finals of the competition. They were eliminated just before the announcement of the top five. Even though they didn’t take the main prize, the choir won the hearts of the world with their exciting performances. One of those was their final performance of Africa which Toto which was a goosebump raising performance.

Trevor Noah selling out Madison Square Garden

Trevor Noah might have seemingly forgotten about his roots back home but most South Africans are still very proud of the work he’s doing over in America. In November The Daily Show made history as the first African comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden. The pictures of the packed arena was a heartwarming sight for all to see. Noah also became the fourth highest paid comedian according to Forbes.

KFC Proposal

All of Twitter was in their feels when the video of the KFC proposal emerged. While there were a few classist remarks when the video of man proposing to his partner in a KFC emerged, most people were extremely happy for the couple. What followed was an outpouring of support from the public and corporates. Many pledged their skills and services to ensure the couple gets the best wedding day. KFC taking ownership over the whole wedding has gotten a few people annoyed but on the whole the KFC proposal was one of the most wholesome things to happen.

Miss SA becomes Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019. Tunzi was crowned Miss SA in August 2019 and just three months later, she took one of the biggest prizes in the beauty pageant world. In Los Angeles, she was awarded the title. Tunzi became the third South African to earn the title.



Featured image via Wikicommons