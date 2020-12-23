Here’s what to think about before leaving the house this summer holiday

In partnership with the Solidarity Fund.

We know, Ke Dezemba, that time of the year when everyone kicks back and enjoys good weather and high spirits. But we are also in the middle of a pandemic which means that some of the usual December holiday plans will have to be put on hold. Basically if you are thinking about leaving your home these holidays, here are some questions to ask first.

Before stepping out the door, ask yourself if it’s really necessary to go out?

This question is especially important if the place you are heading to doesn’t have any social distancing or will likely not be following any of the coronavirus protocols. Even if others are being mamparas and attending unsafe functions, take care of yourself. Stay home if you know the place you’re heading to doesn’t follow any of the guidelines. You really don’t have to attend that house party. It’s just not worth it.

And if you can, make sure to let the people or place you were supposed to go know about your concerns. Don’t be too preachy about it – but let them know if they’re breaking the rules and also what they can do to make their space coronavirus-friendly.

Well the next question if you really have to leave the house is do you have a mask and sanitiser?

It doesn’t matter where you are going, carrying a mask is the main thing. It’s more important to make sure you have your mask with you than even your mobile phone (although that’s important as well). We’ve all been guilty of heading out with our masks in our bags or hands which we then hastily put on before entering the public space. Well don’t do that. Wash your hands correctly at home and then wear your mask. It’s uncomfortable we know but practising correct mask usage is the way to go.

Wear your mask properly and carry your sanitiser with. It’s better to be prepared.

Next questions before you leave the house – do you have the COVIDAlertSA app?

Along with your mask and sanitiser make sure to have your phone with the COVIDAlertSA application downloaded. It’s completely safe and protects your privacy. But more than that it helps with contact tracing. It keeps you alerted if you’ve come into contact with anyone with tested positive for coronavirus. And if you get infected, you can use it to alert people who you’ve come into contact with.

Don’t be a tjop and make sure to protect yourself and those around you.

Now you should be ready to leave the house but once more run through this list and then leave. Keep safe and keep others safe.