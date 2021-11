As the vote counting slowly but surely starts to wind down, it is now time for the political parties to discuss and make partnerships/coalitions. At the results centre, political parties fiercly monitored the results as they came in.

The Daily Vox team captured some of these moments from the results.

ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula

The ANC’s SG Jessie Duarte

The IEC briefs media on the vote counting progress

the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton Mckenzie

The DA’s federal chair Helen Zille at NROC

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo chats with the ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula

Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton Mckenzie and Kenny Kunene chats with FF+ members

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to the media at the NROC

Western Cape results centre

Gatvol Capetonian’s Fadiel Adams

Western Cape results centre

DA’s City of Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba

Western Cape results centre

Images by Fatima Moosa and Ling Shepherd.