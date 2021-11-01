In Photos: #LGE2021 as it happens

There was concerns it wouldn’t be happening this year. There were court cases and disputes. But finally, Election Day 2021 has arrived. Our reporters are in the City of Johannesburg and City of Cape Town speaking to voters. Here are some of the voting stations in photos.

[THREAD] It's election day and @thedailyvox team are out speaking to voters.

Tumi Baloyi, 37 "It's necessary to vote because then we can get what we want from our Mayor and councillors. If we do not vote, we cannot tell them what to do." Marlboro Gardens Combined School.





Liaquad Ebrahim, Councillor for Ward 109 and ANC candidate shares what he's done for the ward. Marlboro Gardens Combined School.





Annah Mathiba, 53, domestic worker is voting for housing, toilets and roads. Marlboro Gardens Combined School.





Franklin Cupido, 38 from Hanover Park shares why this vote means a lot to him.

It was a cold and rainy day that met people from the City of Cape Town on Election Day.

Ashwood Primary Hanover Park voting station

Hanover Park Civic

Hanover Park Civic voting station

Hanover Park Civic voting station

In Johannesburg though, it’s been bright and sunny skies but the numbers haven’t been so good – at least at one voting station.

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Maurice Freeman Recreation Centre

Images by Ling Shepherd and Fatima Moosa