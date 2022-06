For #YouthDay 2022, Eh!woza spoke with young South Africans about the progress, the hardships and the missteps the country has made as a young democracy.

June 16 marks the commemoration of National Youth Day in South Africa. This is the day the country reflects on the massacre of school children during the Soweto Uprising in 1976. Today, the youth of South Africa are facing growing issues such as high unemployment rates and gender-based violence, and some still don’t have access to education.

