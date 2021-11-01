LGE2021 Elections live blog (01/11/2021)

Welcome to The Daily Vox local elections live blog. We are bringing you live updates on what is happening on the ground in the city of Cape Town and city of Johannesburg.

20:32 The IEC has said the first election results are likely to come in after midnight. This is it for The Daily Vox’s election day live blog. Join the team tomorrow as we bring live updates from the results centres.

19:12 With less than two hours until polls are due to close, according to News24, the ANC has requested the IEC extend voting hours. This is as a result of the faulty voter management device machines that have allegedly affected around 32 000 people who were wrongfully turned back.

16:53 Voters told The Daily Vox they want change and service delivery in their communities. Franklin Cupido, 38 from Hanover Park said: “I’m voting because we need change in our community and in our country. […] I feel confident in the candidate I’m voting for today, especially before the elections. You know just before the elections all political parties are visible. But this specific candidate was visible long before the elections came.”

15:24 At around 13:00, many voters said their voting stations went offline. The issues has reportedly been sorted out. But a voting station in Hanover Park started capturing people’s details manually.

14:11 At 13:00, the Electoral Commission held a press briefing on how the voting process is going so far. The commision said they are happy to report that over 99% of the 23 148 voting stations opened on time. However, there was a delayed opening at several voting stations due to protests. Also a presiding officer in the eThekwini Metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

14:09 Our reporters are still out in Cape Town and Johannesburg visiting various voting stations. Check out our Twitter feed for the full coverage from Hanover Park, Marlboro and Emmarentia.

11:36 Humairaa Mayet is at the Marlboro Gardens Combined School. Liaquad Ebrahim, the councillor for ward 119 and ANC candidate shared what he’s done for the ward. He said some his successes includes a housing project and a sports complex.

Fifty-three year old Annah Mathiba, a domestic worker, from Marolboro, said she is voting for housing, toilets and roads.

11:26 Our reporter Ling Shepherd is reporting from a rainy City of Cape Town. She was at the Ashwood Primary voting station in Hanover Park. Twenty-nine year old Riyaadh Young said he votes because he is hoping for change. Young said poor service and lack of leadership are the issues he is looking at.

Ashwood Primary Hanover Park voting station

10:33 Looking at politicians’ voting watch, so far Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, DA City of Joburg mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba and former president Thabo Mbeki have voted. Several other African Natioanl Congress politicians have also cast their votes.

10:28 Tumi Baloyi, 37 “It’s necessary to vote because then we can get what we want from our Mayor and councillors. If we do not vote, we cannot tell them what to do.” Voting at the Marlboro Gardens Combined School.

09:09 If you’re still unsure on who to vote for or who is running in your ward, check out this handy tool.

7:15 Polls across the country opened at 07:00. Voting will be taking place until 21:00. Over the past weekend, special voting took place for people who for whatever reason would not be able to vote today. Our team will be on the ground – speaking to voters. In the meanwhile, check out all our coverage of the elections.

