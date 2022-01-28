Listen to the Voices of the Youth

Accountability Lab South Africa along with media partner The Daily Vox present Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series. Along with the published opeds, the reflections from young people have been collated into a podcast. Listen below.
FIND OUT MORE:
Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series
Podcast
- Olwethu Xabanisa (he/him) is a radio journalist in the Eastern Cape.
- Anelisa Matebese (she/her) is a media strategist from the East of Johannesburg
- Palesa Manaleng (she/her) is a university student in Johannesburg.
- Shakespeare Chitongo (he/him) is a Zimbabwean freelance journalist based in Johannesburg.
- Mandisa Shabangu (she/her) who is a student and runs her own digital marketing and PR business in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
- Onius Moganedi (he/him) is from Ga-Sekhukhune in Limpopo Province where he runs an economic development forum for young people in his community.
- Dineo Kgopong (she/her) is a student at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.
- Karabo Mohlala (he/him) is from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga.