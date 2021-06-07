Meet Twitter Blue: Twitter’s subscription service goes live in two countries

Twitter has released its first subscription product, Twitter Blue. As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get access to exclusive features and perks. For now, the service is rolling out to users in Canada and Australia for the monthly price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD. The company did not say when Twitter Blue will become available for other international users.

Twitter Blue is the company’s first attempt at a subscription business model and could diversify Twitter’s revenue streams. The initial set of features were developed based on feedback received from Twitter’s community.

Welcome to Twitter Blue — a new subscription service designed to give you more customization over your Twitter experience and access to premium features, including:

?Undo Tweet

?Bookmark Folders

?Reader Mode pic.twitter.com/YC6QiLM52U — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 3, 2021

Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks that include the following:

Bookmark Folders: allows you to organise the tweets you’ve saved by letting you manage content so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently.

Undo Tweet: preview and revise your tweet before it goes live. With “Undo Tweet”, you can set a customisable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline.

Reader Mode: provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. Twitter is making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.

Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app.

With a dedicated support team, Twitter’s hope is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make the platform’s experience more customised and more expressive.

Featured image: Twitter Blue