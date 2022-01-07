NSFAS extends deadline for 2022 applications

On Thursday evening, January 6, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced they would be extending the deadline for applications. Applications for the 2022 academic year were due to close at midnight on January 7. Now the deadline has been extended to January 21, 2022. This decision was made after consultation with various stakeholders.

The application process opened on November 02, 2021. According to NSFAs, more than 600 000 applications were received from applicants so far. Of that total number, at least 505 820 are first-time applicants.

In the lead-up the previous deadline, several students had raised complaints about the various issues facing them as they tried to apply. This included being unable to upload the supporting documents and not receiving the verification message.

Their system has been “encountering an unexpected error” for days now — CoryCornet (@cornet_cory) January 6, 2022

To qualify for NSFAS funding you must be:

To qualify for NSFAS funding you must be:

• South African Citizen;

• SASSA grant recipients (the SASSA COVID-19 grant does not count);

• Persons whose combined household income is not more than R350 000 per year;

• Persons living with disabilities with a combined household income not more than R600 000 per annum.

• A permanent resident – An individual who is in possession of a valid Permanent

Residency Permit issue by the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa.

Supporting documents required:

• All applicants must provide a copy of their ID document. Smart ID cards: a copy with both sides of the smart ID must be provided;

• A temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs

• Non-SASSA applicants must provide ID copies of parent/s, legal guardian/guardian or spouse;

• Proof of income: applicant and/or parents/legal guardian/spouse (whereapplicable (non-SASSA) should provide latest payslip not older 3 months, UIF letter, appointment letter, retrenchment letter (applicant and/or parent(s), legal guardian/spouse).

How can students apply?

• NSFAS applications are submitted online through the myNSFAS portal (www.nsfas.org.za), where students can submit their applications using their smartphones or computer.

• To apply you must create a myNSFAS account online, then proceed to the application tab where you will fill in your personal details.

• Applicants must ensure that they receive a reference number when they have

submitted their application, as proof that their applications have been successfully submitted.

If you do not have a digital device or access to the internet, you can visit your nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) or Thusong Centre to apply following the same steps.