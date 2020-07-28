Online Discussion: How Students Are Struggling With Online Learning

Join The Daily Vox and Youth Capital on August 5 2020 for an online discussion on how students are dealing with online learning. Youth Capital, an organisation that strives to transform the employment trajectory of a generation of young South Africans, will be presenting the data of their survey around online learning followed by a discussion with students.

SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

Panellists:

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital

Vuyelwa Tshoto, Youth Capital Influencer and Student at Fort Hare University

Zandile Moloi, SAFETSA working group, Tshwane South TVET College President General

Fatima Moosa, Daily Vox journalist, facilitator

