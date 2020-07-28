Online Discussion: How Students Are Struggling With Online Learning

Join The Daily Vox and Youth Capital on August 5 2020 for an online discussion on how students are dealing with online learning. Youth Capital, an organisation that strives to transform the employment trajectory of a generation of young South Africans, will be presenting the data of their survey around online learning followed by a discussion with students.
SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR HERE
Panellists:
- Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital
- Vuyelwa Tshoto, Youth Capital Influencer and Student at Fort Hare University
- Zandile Moloi, SAFETSA working group, Tshwane South TVET College President General
- Fatima Moosa, Daily Vox journalist, facilitator
To join us for the webinar, please sign up here.