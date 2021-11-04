Only one family member could be victorious in fight for Ward 10 in Matatiele

Thirty-seven-year-old Siphamandla Ndabeni Ntabeni is the winner of the family race for ward 10 in Ward 10 in Matatiele municipality. Siphamandla emerged as the front-runner as counting was completed and votes were announced. The African National Congress (ANC) candidate Siphamandla Ntabeni won ward 10 leading with 70.09% of the vote.

Earlier this month, The Daily Vox reported that four family members from Magadla were contesting to become the ward councillor of Ward 10 in Matatiele municipality. The four family members were affiliated to different political parties. Loyiso Ntabeni (50) was contesting as a ward councillor of Economic Freedom fighter (EFF). Luyolo Ntabeni (48) was contesting as a ward councillor candidate of African Independent Congress (AIC). Vuyani Ntabeni (47) was contesting as a ward councillor as an independent candidate. Lastly, Siphamandla Ntabeni (37) contested ANC.

READ MORE:

Four brothers, one ward councillor position up for grabs

In the final results from the ward, the Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed that Siphamandla was leading with 70.09% followed by AIC candidate Luyolo with 7.95%. EFF candidate Loyiso Ntabeni with 7.43% and independent candidate Vuyani Ntabeni recorded 5.85%.

The Matatiele local municipality had one of the most interesting local government races in South Africa’s local government elections. The four family members contesting one ward from different political parties was an interesting one.

In October Loyiso told the Daily Dispatch there was no friction in the family. “It’s democracy in action. We are strengthening democracy.”