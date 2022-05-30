Poem: It’s a White Boy Thing

Stellenbosch University was in the news recently for another racist incident. A white student was caught urinating on the belongings of a black student. The white student, Theuns du Toit has since been suspended and is currently taking part in a disciplinary process. Daniel den Hollander, a clinical psychologist has penned this poem about the incident.

OPINION

Reflecting on the news of a student woken up at four am

The intruder standing over his study notes, his laptop

Urinating over it.

First year agricultural student

Dedicating his time and career to the dream of feeding his nation

Studying feverishly for his upcoming exams

Active listening in large lecture halls

Painstakingly tracking and revising his notes

Making sure he understands, making sure he remembers

The pride and dignity of one day being independent and self-sufficient

These notes, the product of time, sweat, and tears

Urinated on

The ultimate humiliation

It’s a White Boy Thing

Reporting it to the prims

“They didn’t take the matter seriously”, he reflects

“We will deal with it in the morning”

Anger courageously turned into frustration

Frustration constructively turned to action

SASCO intervened and the matter turns to the House Father

Suppression unsuccessful, the nation shows its anger

In the face of an intruder drunk on conditioned superiority

The wisdom to create a record, rather than violence

That brought light to a brooding denial of a problem

A problem with a history

A history of men conditioned through hazing and psychological conditioning

Through compulsory army conscription

To defend against a Swart Gevaar

An unethical brotherhood

Men, who now sit with trauma memories of murder from their own hands

Rectified by villianising the conditioned enemy

Superiority from a dictator abusing Psychology

Conditioned to believe themselves a superior race

Now, like American History X,

It lingers underneath in a bedrock of dinner conversations

Old Boys clubs.

You won’t understand

It’s a White Boy Thing.

Obsessed with your own superiority like an addict high on tik

Disconnects you from that which makes you human

Opening up a pussing wound of suppressed prejudice rot

A smell so foul to the senses, it overpowers the stench of urine

A young man stands bravely.

He will not walk the road set before him of inferiority.

He will not be escorted away through the indignity of a transfer.

He has exams pending, this will not distract him.

One day, I will be eating vegetables from the plantations under his supervision

One day, I will be braaing meat from his farms

Drink wine from his vineyards.

It’s a Human Dignity thing.

Daniel den Hollander is a clinical psychologist who has worked in specialised mental healthcare, both in the public and private sectors. He is an activist for mental health care in South Africa. He is passionate about cultivating and promoting empowerment and change: may it be in the therapy room, on radio, at governmental stakeholder meetings, or at conferences.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of The Daily Vox.?