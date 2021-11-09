Pressure for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

It’s common practice for the Miss SA pageant winner to head out to the next pageant – Miss Universe. Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 on October 16, 2021. After Mswane’s crowning, it was announced that she would attending the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel.

However, pro-Palestine supporters have been urging Mswane not to attend. On November 9, Africa4Palestine (formerly BDS SA) tweeted that they have been reliably informed that Miss South Africa is withdrawing participation from Miss Universe.

However, the Miss South Africa Organisation said that those statements of her withdrawal were “unfounded and untrue”.



“Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe competition, held this year in the picturesque Israeli resort town, Eilat, on 13th December,” the Miss South Africa Organisation’s CEO, Stephanie Weil, said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) said: “It’s disappointing that she as well as her organisers will be representing us, a country that knows first hand what it is like living under an occupation, in an apartheid state.”

The grandson of Nelson Mandela and member of the SA BDS coalition, Mandla Mandela also called on African countries to boycott the Miss Universe competition. In response to Mandela’s comments, former Miss Iraq Sarah Abdali Idan, said: “How dare you, as a man, try to tell an organisation for women and women empowerment what to do.”

In response to the call for South Africa to withdraw from Miss Universe, the Miss South Africa organisation told Channel24: “The Miss South Africa Organisation is not getting involved in a political war of words.”

The 24-year-old model and ballerina comes from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. She graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) with a Bachelor of Law degree in 2020.

According to reports, Miss Malaysia and Miss Indonesia have withdrawn from the event.

