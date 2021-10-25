QTW+ webinar: what to wear for media interviews

On October 13, Quote This Woman+ hosted a webinar on what to wear for media interviews. They were joined by Jackie May and Verashni Pillay. The webinar’s discussion went into some of the basic rules for dressing for media appearances.

Watch it here:

Verashni Pillay is an award-winning South African journalist and editor. She is the founder of news platform and communications agency explain.co.za. Jackie May is a journalist and former editor at Marie Claire and The Times and now a full-time sustainability advocate. May is the founder and editor of Twyg, a not-for-profit media company.

RELATED:

Twyg announces Drum Roll of a Jury for 2021 awards

First impressions are crucial. They can make or break an opportunity. It’s human nature to make a judgement about someone when you first meet them, but did you know that people can formulate an opinion about you in seven seconds!

“In a society like South Africa where there are so many differences, visual cues can serve to bridge a lot of gaps quite quickly and it’s also a beautiful expression of self,” said Pillay

Dressing appropriately for an interview is important. The first impression an interviewer makes is going to be based on how you look and what you are wearing.

How you dress ultimately affects how you feel during your interview. If you’re fidgeting and uncomfortable, you’re not going to feel confident explaining why you’re a great fit for the job.

The main thing you should base your outfit on is comfort. You won’t look professional if you’re stumbling in high heels, or struggling to lift your arms in a too-tight blazer.

“It’s important to look good being yourself, it’s important to find that balance between looking good and feeling you,” said May.

What you wear to an interview can be equally as important as the skills stated in your CV. The choice of clothes and how you present yourself should communicate confidence and a good work ethic.

Check out Quote Me On That, Quote This Woman’s media training program: https://qmot.quotethiswoman.org.za/

The Job Seekers Series:

Help for jobseekers: Here’s how to write a CV – The Daily Vox

Jobseekers: How to apply for a job in-person – The Daily Vox

Jobseekers: How to write a cover letter – The Daily Vox

The List: Popular job search websites in South Africa

Jobseekers: 7 common interview questions – The Daily Vox

Jobseekers: What goes into creating a professional work portfolio