SA Books, Movies, Music Albums To Anticipate in 2020

If you thought 2019 was a great year for South African entertainment, get ready for what’s coming your way in 2020. From books, movies to music albums, The Daily Vox rounds up the best entertainment for the coming year.
Books
Taxi Chronicles by Thandi Xaba
Combining everyday taxi stories into narrative, Taxi Chronicles is a much-anticipated release. Speaking about why she published the book on her blog, Xaba wrote: “The stories also aim to unveil the everyday conversations people have while commuting and bring light to some of their thoughts and daily dialogues, challenges, mystery and relationship issues.”
Releasing in February
Land, Equity and Agriculture by Wandile Sihlobo
This book is a collection of Wandile Sihlobo’s previously published columns, interspersed with commentary and context. The book focuses on land reform and agriculture which Sihlobo focuses on in his work as an agricultural economist.
Releasing in April
Sermons of Soul by Iman Rappetti
Sermons of Soul brings together the opening segments from Iman Rappetti’s radio show, PowerTalk on PowerFM. The opening segments were aimed at reaching out to her listeners and give them something to think about before the day’s tough subjects unfolded on her programme.
Releasing in May
All Rise by Dikgang Moseneke
In All Rise Dikgang Moseneke shares the journey of his legal career, covering some of the challenges and cases that he undertook in his early and formative years in general legal practice and at the Bar. His 15-year term as a Judge of the Constitutional Court will be focused on.
Releasing in May
Movies
Knuckle City
Knuckle City is a gritty crime-drama that tells the story of an aging, professional boxer from the Eastern Cape and his career-criminal brother who took one last shot at success and get more than they’ve bargained for.
Releasing in February
Flatland
Flatland is the journey of self-discovery for three different but equally trapped women – a pregnant teenager, a young bride, and a middle-aged cop. It plays out against the backdrop of the Karoo.
Releasing in April
Seriously Single
Seriously Single will question the hurdles faced by single black women navigating the world of romance. The movie is the latest project to come out of the Emerging Black Filmmakers Transformation Fund (EBFTF) and is produced by Burnt Onion.
Releasing in May
The Tree
The Tree is about Grace, a homeless refugee who was kidnapped on the streets of Cape Town after she sets out to earn some money to buy medicine for her child. The child, now lost, wanders the city streets alone. The film looks at how five wildly disparate lives begin to intersect in painful and surprising ways.
Releasing in August
New Material
In October the much-anticipated sequel to Material comes out. In ‘New Material’, Cassim Kaif (Riaad Moosa) navigates the bumpy road of balancing his chosen career as a stand-up comedian with his faith, his community and his family.
Releasing in October
Albums
Ghost, Matthew Mole
Matthew Mole has poured his own personal journey into his third album, Ghost. We expect Mole’s typical eclectic blend of folk and electronica in this album which will focus on the character of Olly the Ghost. Olly the Ghost is the album’s central protagonist, and a way for Mole to focus on themes of overcoming fear and insecurity.
Release TBC
Africa by The Ndlovu Youth Choir
Remember the Ndlovu Youth Choir from America’s Got Talent? They will be transforming all their joyful and energetic performances into their much-anticipated debut album due to be released next year. We’re so ready!
Release TBC
Indlel’eyekhaya by Spha Mdlalose
Hailing from Umlazi, Durban Spha Mdlalose is carving a space in South Africa’s jazz scene. She has already performed alongside a number of big names including Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mi Casa, Monique Bingham, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Indlel’eyekhaya which, loosely translated, means ‘my way home’ or ‘the way home’ is Mdlalose’s debut album and it’s going to be hot.
Release TBC
Emtee
Maybe we’re cheating a little with this one but South African rapper Emtee has hinted that he will be dropping new music next year. Emtee told DRUM that in 2020, he will be giving fans “twice as much”. Speaking about his upcoming album, Emtee said: “It is going to be different because I have freedom of creativity now, freedom of speech. I’ll be touching on important topics which I’ve always wanted to touch on as well as the fun ones.” We’re ready.
