SADA is the third biggest party in Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality

The Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality is an amalgamation of Fetakgomo and Tubatse municipality. It is situated in the fastest developing platinum town of Burgersfort. It is in the cross border municipality which straddles Limpopo and Mpumalanga.The municipality was formed in 2016 and divided into 39 municipal wards.

The Socialist Agenda for the Dispossessed Africans (SADA) is a new political party that was formed in 2013. It formed as a splinter from the Pan Africanist congress of Azania (PAC). This is after founding president Aubrey Ngwatle was expelled as a PAC councillor by Narius Moloto.

The party which only contested in Limpopo received 0.02% support, two seats and 4527 votes. In Ephraim Mogale, they received 0.62% support, 0.52% in Makhuduthamaga and 2.25% in Fetakgomo Tubatse along with the two votes.

SADA was registered as a political party in 2015. During the 2015 local government elections, they received one seat in the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality with 1557 votes. Now in 2021, the party received 3 557(2.27%) votes. This makes them the third biggest opposition political party in Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality. The African National Congress(ANC) is leading with 160 000 followed by the Economic freedom fighters(EFF) with 20 000 votes.

Their sole representative councillor and founding deputy president Tumelo Molapo defected to the Democratic Alliance(DA). The Democratic Alliance’s former councillor Lethabile Kgwedi contested as a SADA councillor during 2021 local government elections.

At the time, Sada’s president, Aubrey Ngwatle said: “We confirm that the former FTLM DA Councillor Kgwedi has joined our progressive socialist vehicle, Sada. Commissar Kgwedi is one of the finest materials, an erudite scholar and ethical leader who displayed immeasurable love for his people even during his time as a member of the conservative DA.”