Scorecard for #LGE2021party manifestos

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Good Party have published their manifestos. Election campaigning has kicked into high gear for the local government elections on November 1. The Daily Vox read through them, and these are our highlights.

Democratic Alliance 5/10

The DA launched their #LGE2021 manifesto over the long weekend break. DA leader John Steenhuisen said they are a blueprint for a “local government that works”. The DA has a to-do-list of seven points. It has prioritised job creation, access to basic services like water, investment, crime, housing, health and transport. Under each bullet point, it records its progress in the municipalities it governs. What struck us was the “providing a hygienic environment to live and play” point. It showed its track record in the Tshwane, Stellenbosch, Saldanha Bay, and Cape Agulhas municipalities, but not the city of Cape Town. It has often appeared as the DA’s best-run municipality. The attention to the townships that form part of the city seem to go unnoticed.

Driving through Lost City, Mitchells Plain on Heritage Day and this is what 'The best run city' apparently looks like. Our people don't deserve to be treated like this. Sewerage water streaming down the streets. Please take accountability @CityofCTAlerts @CityofCT @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/KgYBY0haey — Mayor of Muizenberg Chad Anthony Williams (@TheChadAnthony1) September 24, 2021

Overall the DA addresses important local government issues. It says all the right things, but omits key areas where it governs.

We will focus first on getting the basics right, as the foundation to bringing in investment and jobs.



?Cut red tape

?Ensure that the cost of trading permits is not prohibitive

?Procurement will not enrich the politically connected



Visit https://t.co/aVJ6maC2zM#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/36OWWZkAh6 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 27, 2021

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 6/10

The EFF launched their manifesto with a rally on September 26 prioritising land and jobs. EFF leader Julius Malema said their manifesto is not a book of promises, but a “contract of commitments with the people of South Africa”.

GET YOUR COPY MANJE



You can download the @EFFSouthAfrica 2021 Local Government Elections Manifesto right here https://t.co/sq1d5GuzfH



We also have you covered on WhatsApp, send your request to +27 (63) 485 4236#VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/YsX5PBk3Rr — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 27, 2021

“Stolen municipal land” will be given to the people. Government grant recipients will be given basic services like water and electricity for free. The EFF will also crack down on the private ownership of bulk water infrastructure, and implement a property wealth tax. This tax will be used to subsidise poor households. All children from indigent households will automatically qualify for municipal bursaries. EFF-run municipalities will also build homeless shelters and renovate old buildings for social housing. Malema also mentioned addressing corruption in municipalities, and elevating arts and culture.

The EFF addressed the calls for a basic income grant, without doing it directly.

Fighters and people of South Africa, yesterday we officially launched the campaign and the 2021 Elections manifesto of the EFF.



It is through our Manifesto that the EFF will ascend to power.



Our demand is clear, we want #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/nSimycEnZK — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 27, 2021

Good Party 7/10

Leader Patricia de Lille said the Good Party plans to “fix South Africa” . It has pledged truth, solidarity, trust, sustainability, equity, justice and service. The party plans to fix spatial, economic,social and environmental justice. It will fight corruption and racism, and care for people. Some of its highlights include giving title deeds to folks in informal settlements, and providing free off-peak public transport. Good will also be driving a “green economy”, by pushing for more renewable energy options.

We have launched our #LGE2021 manifesto summary. Our GOOD Plan for justice is based on *proven* solutions.



Here are some highlights (1/3):



• MORE housing in BETTER locations.

• FIGHT corruption & waste.

• FREE off-peak public transport.

• 2030 ZERO NET EMISSION trajectory pic.twitter.com/rZsdQ8NujS — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) September 14, 2021

The party has also promised to house the unhoused,fight crime, and reduce water and electricity costs.

We have launched our #LGE2021 manifesto summary. Our GOOD Plan for justice is based on proven solutions.



Here are some highlights (2/3):



• HOME the homeless.

• PEOPLE’s budget: your money, your say!

• STOP CRIME before it happens: fight the root causes. pic.twitter.com/xRgwkNEVl5 — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) September 14, 2021

So far, Good is the only party openly prioritising environmental issues at a local level.

This piece will be updated with the manifestos of other political parties as they are released. The African National Congress (ANC) will launch its manifesto September 27.

Feature Image