Showmax’s Devilsdorp smashes viewing records and launches a companion podcast

Showmax has launched Devilsdorp: The Official Companion Podcast, presented by Nicole Engelbrecht of True Crime South Africa. It’s South Africa’s first victim-focused true-crime podcast. Engelbrecht also narrated Jana Marx’s The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia Steyn’s Reign of Terror audiobook.

Devilsdorp, the first Showmax Original true-crime series, launched on July 29 to five-star reviews. It topped Showmax’s SA Top 20 and set a new record for the most hours watched in its first four days of launch of any film or series ever on Showmax. It beat Game of Thrones, The Real Housewives of Durban and The River.

Social media has not stopped raving about Devilsdorp.

The four-part docu-series investigated the 11 Krugersdorp Killings between 2012 and 2016. Those were also known as The Appointment Murders and the Satanic Murders. It shows how they were all traced back to Cecilia Steyn and the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult.

Viewers of the docu-series are still trying to understand how a small group of devout Christians, became part of a murderous spree. The companion podcast will fill in all of the blanks.

“The Devilsdorp documentary series blew my mind,” said Engelbrecht. “Not only did it reveal parts of this very complex case that hadn’t been publicly addressed before, it did so in a way that honours the victims and their families. It truly is a world-class production and I am immensely proud to be associated with it.”

The podcast covers how religion was weaponised, the psychology behind cults, manipulation and journalist Marizka Coetzer’s insight into falling in love with one of the killers.

The podcast will also explore the impact of the case on the journalists and police officers involved.

Listen out for extended interviews with many of the documentary’s contributors, including Marx, clinical psychologist Louis Awerbuck, and Captain Ben Booysen, the senior investigating officer.

Stream Devilsdorp: The Official Companion Podcast here or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.