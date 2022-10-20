Student politics – same plot, new players

The anxiety was palpable. The air was thick with impatience. The winds of change blew furiously. I do not usually gamble, but if you had asked me seven years ago to predict the outcome of the waves of student protest hammering South Africa, I would have bet with confidence that this was the tipping point for a dramatic revolution in student politics in this country.

This piece forms part of a series of reflections on the 2015 #FeesMustFall movement.

RELATED:

#FeesMustFall 2015 as it happened from The Daily Vox’s archives

Between the inception of Rhodes Must Fall in Cape Town on March 9 2015, and the historic Fees Must Fall mass march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on October 23 2015, those few months were a period of seismic protest activity. Without exaggeration, nothing short of a volcanic eruption to our political economy seemed possible, as the demand for free access to tertiary education appeared – finally – to be a non-negotiable for young people.

CNN reported, “Not since the Soweto Uprising of 1976 have this many youth arisen to demand the right to quality and accessible education” and the Mail and Guardian quoted a student leader saying, “[Jacob] Zuma is scared to come address us. Instead of coming to us, he sends police to shoot us. This country is going to be ungovernable soon if this is how the government conducts itself.”

Rage was flaring – we were on the precipice of an insurgency. Something had to give. The situation had become volatile, dangerous, short-fused, and violent. Property damage due to the protests had ballooned to R600 million. A year later – as the embers of the protests flared up again – the law library at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) was burned down. There were no holy cows. The demand was unambigious: Free Education. NOW!

But here we are. In 2022. I would have lost the bet. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“The fierce urgency of now,” to borrow from Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., devolved into a tremor, not an earthquake. As Sizwe Mpofu-Walsch argues, Fallism has morphed with increasing ambiguity over time as “participation in Fees Must Fall has also propelled a new generation of [ANC and] opposition leaders to prominence”.

Over time, Mpofu-Walsch concludes, “the movement may have to choose between the ANC and the Fallist cause.”

But was it a movement, or a moment? This was a question asked by Dr Thierry Luescher, at a colloquium I was invited to at UKZN a few weeks ago, on student politics and higher education transformation in the aftermath of #FeestMustFall. Luescher and his colleagues launched two new books, published by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), one on restoring student wellbeing, and the other a photo essay on violence post #FeesMustFall. These books join the growing pile of #MustFall scholarship – an emerging subgenre of its own – that has tried to analyse, theorise, and at times sensationalise student politics and Black exclusion in post-2015 South Africa.

Indeed, the #MustFall protests of 2015-6 reinvigorated the national and global conversation around how to access free, quality, decolonised tertiary education, re-energising our discourse with the critical theories and progressive ideologies of Black Radical Feminism, Pan Africanism, Intersectionality, and Decoloniality. Sadly, the liberatory and disruptive potential of these core ideologies are being neutralised and tamed by – ironically – the very spaces that students fought so hard to gain access to, the neoliberal university.

Academia has appropriated and domesticated the language of struggle for marketplace ends, with sterile research agendas that use the vocabulary of revolution in isolation of programmes that actually create real change, on the ground, where it matters for the most disenfranchised. Political parties do the same, duping young people for votes by stuffing their manifestos with transgressive language and socialist-speak. Talk left, walk right.

Was #FeesMustFall successful?

This question begs another question: Is South Africa a ‘free’ country?

READ MORE:

Fees Must Fall and the hunger to be Human in our Land

As I argue in the introduction to our new book, the struggle for free education will always be a proxy battle for freedom – political, economic and psychological. The struggle for freedom is not over as long as the gates to learning remain closed, privileged, exclusionary, and neoliberal. While funding for the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) surpasses an all-time high of R43bn in the 2021/22 financial year, it is not enough. As we saw in 2021, Fees Must Fall 2.0 was a resurrection of an unfinished revolution. As Fanon reminds us, revolutions get co-opted, stymied, and self-sabotaged.

READ MORE:

Fees Must Fall 2021: here are 10 key questions

Seven years later, there is no sustained movement strong enough to overthrow the hegemonic capitalism of university admissions. Fees Must Fall was a valiant plot twist, but the narrative remains cyclical – as the players change, new students enter, political promises get (re)made, the ANC gets desperate to hang onto votes, and opposition parties sell us the promised land, what will it take to finally crack this crumbling system?

Suntosh R. Pillay is a psychologist and Mandela Rhodes Scholar who writes independently on socio-political issues. He is the co-editor of Chasing Freedom: Histories, Analyses and Voices of Student Activism in South Africa (CODESRIA Books).

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of The Daily Vox.

Featured image by Thomas Kolathu

