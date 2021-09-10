Take a Sho’t Left during #TourismMonth2021

Tourism Month is celebrated annually in September to highlight South Africa’s diverse tourism and its contribution to the country’s economy. The theme for this year is: “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”. It will be preceded by the Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign from 6 – 12 September.
South Africa’s tourism industry contributed R130 billion directly to the country’s economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a dire impact on the country’s tourism industry with a sharp decline in travellers. With ongoing travel restrictions, the government has encouraged South Africans to travel and explore their country to help revive the sector.
Here are some of the best deals in every province listed by the Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign.
Eastern Cape: Explore the Tsitsikamma forests on a guided Segway tour
Situated in Stormsriver Village and at Tsitsikamma Backpackers. Tsitsikamma Segway Tours offers one and two hour fully guided segway tours. A Segway is a two-wheeled, self-balancing, battery-powered, green personal transporter. It’s a fun family adventure.
Free State: Enjoy a camping weekend at CAMP4LIFE
CAMP4LIFE is a camping setup with breakfast, lunch and dinner. It includes activities such as hiking, abseiling and canoeing.
Gauteng: Discover The Cradle of Humankind with Tshuku Transport and Tours
The Cradle of Humankind is 40 minutes from Johannesburg. Whether you enjoy hiking, exploring the caves, flying in a hot air balloon, enjoying quad bike or zipline activities, spa & food, there is something for everyone.
KwaZulu-Natal: Reset and indulge at The Oyster Box
The Oyster Box is offering a two-night package including accommodation in one of their beautiful classic sea facing rooms. The breakfast includes freshly harvested oysters and sparkling wine.
Limpopo: Victorian style stay in the Agatha mountains
The Sherwood’s Country House is a Victorian-style home in the Agatha mountains near Tzaneen. It offers hikes and walks, MTB trails, mountain streams and waterfalls, birding and accommodation surrounded by lush indigenous forest.
Mpumalanga: Have an adventure at Absolute Leisure Cottages
Absolute Leisure Cottages provides self catering accommodation in Machadodorp. It presents many opportunities for relaxation such as fly fishing, hiking, horse rides, historical exploration, geocaching and more.
Northern Cape: Enjoy game viewing and hiking trails at Augrabies Falls National Park
The Khoi people called it “Aukoerebis”, or place of Great Noise. It is the flow of water characterised by the 18km abyss of the Orange River Gorge. There is game viewing and hiking trails available.
North West: Experience nature at Dikhololo Resort
Nature lovers will be treated to close-up experiences with zebra, giraffe, eland and a variety of other buck and animal species.
Western Cape: Walk, wander, wine, dine and get into the rhythm of farm life Spier Wine Farm
Spier, near Stellenbosch, is one of South Africa’s oldest wine farms with a recorded history dating back to 1692. Visit Spier Wine Farm’s world-class hotel, two fantastic restaurants, an excellent conferencing centre and award-winning wines. Spier also leads the way in terms of sustainable and ethical farming.