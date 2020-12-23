The Daily Vox recommends: Our best picks of women writers in 2020

This year might not have been the greatest for book releases with COVID-19 meaning the cancellation of many book events. Added to that bookstores and libraries were closed for long periods during the lockdown. But despite that, many interesting and fascinating books were released during this year. Here are some of the best books of 2020 – all written by women.

If you’re looking for an in-depth look at gender-based violence

Try Nechama Brodie’s Femicide in South Africa

Read more: Extract: “Femicide In South Africa”

If you’re interested in the story of the women anti-apartheid activists,

Try Women in Solitary by Shanthini Naidoo

Read more: Extract: Women in Solitary

If you’re looking for some inspiration and encouragement

Try Iman Rappetti’s Sermons of Soul

Read more: SA Books, Movies, Music Albums To Anticipate in 2020

If you’re looking for a heartwarming family story with a historical angle

Try Lansdowne Dearest by Bronwyn Davis

If memoirs and diaries are your thing with a focus on body struggles

Try Not To Mention by Vivian de Klerk

If you want something to spend the holidays with a book which will hold you spellbound

Try Sue Nyathi’s A Family Affair

If you want a book about secrets and lies and all that drama

Try Critical But, Stable by Angela Makholwa

If you’re looking for an own voices story that will having you crying and laughing

Try Terry-Ann Adam’s those who live in cages

Read more: Terry-Ann Adams is writing about Eldorado Park

If you like reading about feminist traditions rooted in African culture

Try Lihle Ngcobozi’s Mothers of Nation

Read more: Manyano Women: from colonisation to post-apartheid feminisms

If you want a guide to self-help and learn to find your betterself

Try Kagiso Msimango’s Unf*ck Yourself

If you’re looking for a romantic book for those long summer days

Try Takalani M’s Into the Sun

If you want fantasy and reality mashups with politics and student protests

Try The Fall by Jen Thorpe

Read more: “The Fall” is a fantasy novel set in the middle of #FeesMustFall protests

If you’re looking for politics, history and a family story

Try Scatterlings by Re?oket?we Manenzhe

If you want the supernatural, feminism and fantasy and magic realism

Try Mia Arderne’s Mermaid Fillet

Read more: Mermaid meat in Cape Town – Q&A with magical realism author Mia Arderne

If you’re looking for a story of survival against an unjust and patriarchal system

Try Andy Kawa’s Kwanele, Enough!

Read more: Extract from Andy Kawa’s book about getting justice for women

If you’re looking for satirical take on the internet’s favourite meme, Karen

Try The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes

Featured image by Fatima Moosa