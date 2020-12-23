The Daily Vox recommends: Our best picks of women writers in 2020

This year might not have been the greatest for book releases with COVID-19 meaning the cancellation of many book events. Added to that bookstores and libraries were closed for long periods during the lockdown. But despite that, many interesting and fascinating books were released during this year. Here are some of the best books of 2020 – all written by women.
If you’re looking for an in-depth look at gender-based violence
Try Nechama Brodie’s Femicide in South Africa
If you’re interested in the story of the women anti-apartheid activists,
Try Women in Solitary by Shanthini Naidoo
If you’re looking for some inspiration and encouragement
Try Iman Rappetti’s Sermons of Soul
If you’re looking for a heartwarming family story with a historical angle
Try Lansdowne Dearest by Bronwyn Davis
If memoirs and diaries are your thing with a focus on body struggles
Try Not To Mention by Vivian de Klerk
If you want something to spend the holidays with a book which will hold you spellbound
Try Sue Nyathi’s A Family Affair
If you want a book about secrets and lies and all that drama
Try Critical But, Stable by Angela Makholwa
If you’re looking for an own voices story that will having you crying and laughing
Try Terry-Ann Adam’s those who live in cages
If you like reading about feminist traditions rooted in African culture
Try Lihle Ngcobozi’s Mothers of Nation
If you want a guide to self-help and learn to find your betterself
Try Kagiso Msimango’s Unf*ck Yourself
If you’re looking for a romantic book for those long summer days
Try Takalani M’s Into the Sun
If you want fantasy and reality mashups with politics and student protests
Try The Fall by Jen Thorpe
If you’re looking for politics, history and a family story
Try Scatterlings by Re?oket?we Manenzhe
If you want the supernatural, feminism and fantasy and magic realism
Try Mia Arderne’s Mermaid Fillet
If you’re looking for a story of survival against an unjust and patriarchal system
Try Andy Kawa’s Kwanele, Enough!
If you’re looking for satirical take on the internet’s favourite meme, Karen
Try The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes