The K-pop Tracks We’re Jamming To This Summer

There’s nothing quite like Dezemba in South Africa. It’s the one month of the year we go all out and unwind in style. There’s no better way to unwind than to get your K-pop groove on. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the mountains, the bush or just chilling out The Daily Vox team has put together the must-listen K-pop songs to add to your summer playlist.

Summer Love

It won’t be summer unless you develop a perfectly unreasonable crush. And when you’re crushing hard, there’s no better song to listen to than EXO, Obsession. When the spark ignites and you’re in the midst of a full blown summer romance, that’s when you listen to ASTRO, Blue Flame because what’s more passionate than a blue flame?



Feeling blue

If you’re feeling a little blue and need a pick-me-up, IU, Blueming is the perfect song for you. The comforting warmth of IU’s voice is sure to lift your spirits and get smiling again. Another feel-good, whimsical song to get you blooming again is HyunA, Flower Shower.



Romantic woes

Summer is the time for new beginnings but not for everyone. If you’re ready to say goodbye to that old relationship which has been weighing you down, get ready to blast BLACKPINK Kill This Love. On the other hand, if you’re not totally ready to give it all up with your summer romance, GOT7’s Call My Name is the one.



Getting ready for the evening out

It’s the weekend and it’s time to hit the town. There should be only song blasting in that moment and it’s MAMAMOO Gogobe. This girl power group anthem is sure to get you pumped for the night. Another song to add to that playlist is TWICE’S Feel Special.



Skipping the country

There’s nothing like a change of scenery to give you a break from your real life. Whether you’re actually getting on a plane and going on a destination vacation or not, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Run Away is a song for you. It’s about escaping to a fantasy land that only you and your besties can go to, what more can you ask for? Another song to add is EXO-SC What a Life.



Road Trips

December is a busy time on the roads, so while you’re likely to be stuck in traffic The Rose’s Red will lessen your stress. Another must-have for the road is NCT127’s Highway To Heaven.



For those last days of freedom

When the holidays are drawing to an end and the sad feels are creeping in, Double Knot by Stray Kids is a must listen. It will help get you in the mood to enjoy the last days of freedom before it’s back to school and work. A bit more upbeat, DAY6, Time of Our Life is another song to add.



Hitting the dance floor

What’s Dezemba without a party? One of the best K-pop tunes to dance to is MONSTA X, Follow which combines Middle Eastern influences and EDM. It’s a vibe. For those of you who already learned the choreography, a dance session would be incomplete without BTS, Boy With Luv.



What songs did we leave off the playlist? Let us know @thedailyvox.

Check out The Daily Vox’s 2018 playlist.

Featured image via Youtube