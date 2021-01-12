The list: Opening dates for South African universities in 2021

As the second wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps across South Africa, plans to reopen tertiary education institutions may be affected. Here’s what you need to know so far.

UNIVERSITY OF FREE STATE (UFS)

UFS opened on January 4 for administrative purposes. The academic programme for returning students will start on March 1 and on March 15 for first-year students. Endorsed by the Council on Higher Education, UFS are to continue with an online/blended learning and teaching approach during the first semester for first-year and returning students. [Certain classes will be presented online, some in contact or face-to-face mode, and others a combination of contact and online] The registration process for all learners will take place online. Registration for faculty of health sciences students will take place from January 11-22. Other faculties will register from February 8-26. First year students will register from March 1-13.

UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA (UP)

At UP, only students and staff who have been identified by their faculty will be allowed to return to campus and to residences. From January 4-8 special permits were issued. Registration for all students will take place online. For first-year students it will commence on March 1 while registration for returning students opened on January 5. Lectures are expected to start on March 15.

UNIVERSITY OF THE WESTERN CAPE (UWC)

At UWC the university reopened on January 4. The academic year is due to start on March 8 and no delays are anticipated. On January 6 a catch-up period for the 2020 academic year resumed. All registration and orientation activities will take place online.

STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY

Classes at Stellenbosch are scheduled to resume on March 15 and the university opened on January 4. Online registration has been in place at the university for many years now and this will continue in 2021. The university wants to resume in-class lectures and students returning to residences – within the constraints of COVID-19. They will be pursuing blended learning through contact teaching augmented by online learning. If the current restrictions continue, Stellenbosch will continue with online learning.

UNIVERSITY OF WITWATERSRAND

Registration at Wits will take place online. First-year students will register from February 25 to March 4. Returning undergraduates will register from January 5 to February 25. Classes are due to begin on March 8 for undergraduate students and February 22 for postgraduate students. Wits University has also adopted a blended learning approach. At the moment residences are open for students writing deferred and supplementary exams. Residences will re-open for new students from February 27 and for returning students on March 4.

DURBAN UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (DUT)

At DUT, academic activities resumed on January 4. The university is currently completing the 2020 academic year through multi-modal online teaching, learning and assessments. For the 2021 year, all new and returning students will need to register online. No walk-in registration will be permitted. Only students who require access to campus for practical assessments and laboratory work will be issued with special permits. The second semester of the 2020 academic year will end on January 15 with assessments to be concluded by January 29.

UNIVERSITY OF KWAZULU NATAL

At UKZN, the proposed January 4 reopening was postponed till January 18. The 2021 registration processes will commence on January 18 through online registration from remote locations. There will be no registration services and/or registration assistance available on campus. All academic activities will remain online, and data will continue to be provided as before. The college of health sciences students will be advised by their department of their prioritised return. All non-essential services staff will continue to work remotely.

UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN (UCT)

At UCT, first-time students are scheduled to register from March 1. Returning students will register from January 20. Different cohorts will use different ways of physically distanced registration and are scheduled in different timeframes. The academic year is supposed to begin on March 15. UCT will be pursuing physical distancing learning. They expect all students to be in Cape Town when the year starts. All undergraduate students will be learning online except in the case where practicals are needed. Residence space will be allocated according to the existing policy, which gives priority to minors, first-year and financial-aid students. There will be no shared accommodation.

This list will be updated as more information is received from other institutions.

Image via the University of the Witwatersrand