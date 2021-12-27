The list: The most watched Netflix Originals

Netflix now has 214 million subscribers globally, having added 4.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2021. In November 2021, the streaming services launched “Top 10 on Netflix,”. This is a new stand-alone website that showcases weekly global numbers for its most watched TV and films in countries around the world.

Netflix continues to set the standard for premium television content. Just in 2021, several of its own original series broke all time records in viewership, on both national and global scales.

Here’s a look at the 10 most-watched Netflix Originals TV shows using the first 28 days metrics.

Squid Game, season 1 (2021)

Survive or die. Who will live to see 45.6 billion won?

The Korean TV show, Squid Game is currently Netflix’s number one show of all time with 1,65 billion hours streamed in the first four weeks. Squid Game beat out Bridgerton, which reached about 82 million households within its first 28 days on the platform. That’s equivalent to more than 182 000 years in total!

Watch Squid Game on Netflix

After much, much speculation Squid Game has indeed been confirmed for a second season. In November 2021, South Korean film director, producer and screenwriter, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to the Associated Press.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Bridgerton, season 1 (2020)

Season one of Bridgerton was watched by a record of 82 million households around the world. Season one was based on the first book in Julia Quinn’s series, The Duke and I. It centers on the complicated romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page. The second season is due out soon!

Watch Bridgerton on Netflix

Lupin, season 1 (2021)

Lupin is a retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. The French TV show was watched by 76 million subscribers in its first 28 days. The second season out the show is also due out soon.

Watch Lupin on Netflix

The Witcher, season 1 (2019)

The Witcher season one, which debuted in December 2019, was watched by 76 million households in its first month. The entire second season of the show will be on Netflix on December 17.

Watch The Witcher on Netflix

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

Season four of Money Heist had 65 million views in the first 28 days and season five had 69 million in the first 28 days. Within two days of its release (December 3), Money Heist stole the thunder of Netflix’s English language shows, rising to No. 1 on Netflix’s Global top 10 list.

Watch Money Heist on Netflix

Sex/Life, season 1 (2021)

How much are you willing to risk for your deepest desires? Sex/Life is an American drama streaming television series created by Stacy Rukeyser for Netflix. Sixty-seven million member households watched Sex/Life season one in the first 28 days.

Watch Sex/Life on Netflix

Stranger Things, season 3 (2019)

In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries. In the first four weeks of release, Stranger Things season three was watched by 67 million member households.

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

Maid (2021)

Maid is a 10 episode drama based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It follows Alex, played by Qualley, a young mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Maid is on track to be watched by 67 million accounts in its first 28 days of release (it was launched on Oct. 1), according to Netflix. The Queen’s Gambit, which currently holds the record for most watched miniseries on Netflix, was watched by 62 million accounts in its first four weeks of release (it was launched on Oct. 23, 2020).

Watch Maid on Netflix

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, season 1 (2020)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020 and watched by 64 million Netflix member households worldwide. Tiger King explores the deeply interconnected community of big cat conservationists and collectors in America. The second season of the show premiered on November 17.

Watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix

Featured image via Pixabay