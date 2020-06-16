TheCriticalStans2.0 Ep 1: What’s the deal with Stan?

“We stan” is something that’s often used on social media to show appreciation to someone or something. But what exactly does it mean to “stan”?

Shaazia Ebrahim and Fatima introduce their new podcast by defining what are stans and what they have to do with the rapper Eminem?

The Critical Stans 2.0 is brought to you by The Daily Vox.

Episodes are produced by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

