Tracking the local government coalitions negotiations

During the 2021 local government elections, there were 66 hung councils. This means that including the five metropolitan councils, there were more than 60 councils with no outright majority. The political parties in those municipalities have been given until November 23 to form coalitions. The Daily Vox team has tracked the progress of these municipalities.

RELATED:

The results are finally in #LGE2021

The 1998 Local Government: Municipal Structures Act allows 14 days from when the Electoral Commission (IEC) gazettes the list of councillors for each local municipality and metro. This date is November 23 where all councils need to be constituted. If the coalitions are not decided by then, it will make governing of the councils a little more complicated.

READ MORE:

What do mayors and councillors earn?

The five hung metros are Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and eThekwini.

READ MORE:

Understanding the vocabulary of #ElectionResults

Cederberg

The Cederberg municipality in the Western Cape was one of the first hung municipalities to get its first coalition. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus and Cederberg First Residents Association entered into a deal. The deal resulted in the Cederberg First Residents Association taking the mayorship, Freedom Front Plus the deputy mayorship and the DA the speakership. Dr Ruben Richards was elected the mayor.

RELATED:

#LGE2021 From the boardroom to the ballot box

KwaZulu Natal

In 21 of the hung councils in KwaZulu Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) announced they had entered into coalition agreements with the African National Congress (ANC). Although the IFP had previously said they would not go into coalitions with the ANC, they made the announcement on November 17.

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “Thus, after frank discussions at national level with the ANC, we have come to a broad understanding that where the IFP has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the IFP will form the municipal government. Reciprocally, where the ANC has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the ANC will form the municipal government.”

Tshwane

The coalition negotiations are still ongoing. A November 18 council meeting has been delayed to November 23, the day of the deadline. In the elections, the ANC won 75 seats in the council and the DA earned 69. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (23), ActionSA (19) and VF+ (17).

Ekurhuleni

In Ekurhuleni, negotiations are still ongoing. A council sitting was due to be held on November 18. However, the meeting will now be held on November 22 – a day before the deadline. During the elections, the ANC got 38.19%, the DA 28.72% and the EFF 13.57% in the Ekurhuleni metro.

Kannaland

In the Kannaland municipal council, the council re-elected Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) leader Jeffrey Donson as the mayor. Donson is a convicted rapist as its mayor. Werner Meshoa, also of ICOSA, was elected as the deputy mayor. Meshoa has been convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice. The pair were elected to the executive positions in the council with the support of the ANC.

A petition has been started calling on president Cyril Ramaphosa to remove the pair from their positions.

Say no to the appointment of a convicted rapist as Mayor of Kannaland in the Western Cape. Please sign and share this petition widely. #BelieveHer together we will end #RapeCulture which rewards perpetrators while rebuking victims and survivors.https://t.co/rS8XpbOmjo — FemistWarrior Onica N. Makwakwa (@AfroDiva) November 18, 2021

Beaufort West

The Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Gaba Pieterson was elected mayor in Beaufort West. This was after the party entered into coalition with the ANC.

Laingsburg

In Laingsburg, the PA’s Mitchell Smith was elected mayor. This was despite the party only holding one seat in the council. A coalition was formed between the ANC, the PA, the Karoo Gemeenskap Party and Karoo Democratic Force.

Matzikama municipality

After an EFF councillor voted with the DA and FF+, the DA won all three positions in the municipality.

This piece will be updated as more information is released and coalitions are finalised.