UWC to develop the first dictionary of Kaaps

Kaaps is a biryani pot mixture of languages that has always had negative connotations to it. The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has launched a project to develop the first dictionary of Kaaps.

The iconic Kaaps greeting word aweh was developed from its verb use in Old Javanese (a language spoken in Batavia). It is also a KhoiKhoi language word. This is just one of the many Kaaps words which have entered the South African lexicon.

@HEMEL_BESEM tree by #LOK2017 op. Ons almal sê aweh! Ons moet trots wees op ons Afrikaans. TV-Afrikaans is nie die enigste Afrikaans nie. pic.twitter.com/NIO64OZao2 — ATKV (@ATKVSA) February 17, 2017

Kaaps Dictionary Project

The Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research (CMDR) at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Heal the Hood Project launched the Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps (TDK) project on July 26. Managing editor and CMDR editor, Professor Quentin Williams said, Kaaps remains one of the oldest and marginalised ways of speaking.

We are embarking on a historic journey: to bring you the first dictionary of Kaaps. For the last six months, we have worked tirelessly to set up the infrastructure and staffing to implement the project. Learn more about the project at our official website: https://t.co/yPODf3crKu — Quentin Williams (@QWill83) July 26, 2021

“For decades, activists, academics, artists, authors campaigned for the empowerment of Kaaps speakers and the transformation of schools, universities and the economy. With this dictionary project, we are taking the first real step in that direction,” Williams said.

Just finished my interview for Enuus (Kyknet, DSTV), it airs tonight at 19H00. I'll also post the YouTube link once it becomes available. Here is what they want: the management of Enuus want anchors to present the news on national TV in Kaaps. (Yoh, floored ekse, floored. OMG!) — Quentin Williams (@QWill83) July 29, 2021

Williams says the goal of the dictionary is to shed further light on the roots and writing systems of Kaaps. The dictionary will document the use of Kaaps across all platforms, genres, practices – and to describe the lived linguistic experiences of Kaaps speakers, Williams said.

Oh how I've been rejected by "Afrikaans" literary magazines because my poetry is not "standard" and I don't write in Kaaps which they treat like a cute delicacy. — Terry-Ann Adams (@TA_4Short) November 3, 2020

How will the dictionary be compiled?

Shaquile Southgate, a managing editor of TDK told Daily Vox, the dictionary will be compiled from different sources, and be spread over five years. TDK will be using transcriptions from publishing houses, research papers, music and oral history sources. Compilers will be going out into communities for face-to-face collection. “We will be looking at films, documentaries and news articles as sources,” Southgate said.

“When we do put out a call to the public to submit words for inclusion in TDK, it will have to be accompanied by the source of the word, context and the etymology,” said Southgate.

Background

Kaaps or Cape Afrikaans was developed in the Dutch colony of the Cape as early as the 1500’s. Kaaps was the language between the indigenous KhoiKhoi people and slaves. It was a way to have private communication. They wanted to invent a language of their own that was different with some reference to Dutch, the language of the colonists.

Standard Afrikaans was depicted as formal while Kaaps was dismissed as slang. This created a divide between official languages. Kaaps was supposedly used in informal ways like the street. The vernacular spread quickly, and became the home language of more than half the population at the Cape. Today Kaaps is spoken by more than 70% of the Cape Flats Coloured communities.

The South African language Afrikaans developed out of Dutch, and was codified in the late 19th cent. But little known is that its earliest written form was in ARABIC, written by the Cape Malay population from the 1830's. Here, from an 1880's bilingual Koran, is Surah 67 verse 1. pic.twitter.com/aiP6S3QYXC — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 15, 2019

Dylan Valley’s debut documentary, Afrikaaps explored the untold creole history of Afrikaans, using HipHop, humour and personal perspective.The film followed a group of local artists including Jitsvinger and Blaq Pearl as they created the stage production AFRIKAAPS – by tracing the true roots of Afrikaans to the slaves in the Cape.

Afrikaans in Cape Town should be called Kaaprikaans.



It's in a league of its own — Don (@theDon_Bartes4) September 11, 2019

Kaaps writing over the years

Contemporary Kaaps writing has become more visible through the years. Writer Olivia Coetzee translated the Bible into Kaaps. Coetzee’s debut novel, Innie Shadows was also written entirely in Kaaps. Chase Rhys’s debut novel, Kinnes was also completely written in Kaaps. Kinnes is studied in Afrikaans departments at universities across South Africa. Rhys currently writes a column in Kaaps for Afrikaans language newspaper, Rapport.

Tomorrow December 3 Olivia Coetzee launches this remarkable debut novel, "Innie Shadows", written entorely in Kaaps. You do not want to miss this book, it is going to make waves! Olivia's work is re-making language,… https://t.co/i0eTNZ1Qe6 — Barbara Boswell (@BobbiBoswell) December 2, 2019

Same here believe me. I meant that they see it as a phase. I am here for Kaaps being embraced. Let it be embraced properly and let other Black and Coloured dialects be embraced as well. — Terry-Ann Adams (@TA_4Short) November 3, 2020

“Kaaps is a language … people live their whole lives ‘with everything in it’ … Kaaps is not a joke or funny … it is a language,” the late revered poet Adam Small said.

