[WATCH] GBV film by high-school learners during Eh!woza’s Learner Doccies programme

GBV was produced by high-school learners (grade 9 and 10) during Eh!woza’s Learner Doccies programme. From the perspective of three women, the film takes a close look at the impact of gender-based violence on women’s lives, mental health, and thoughts towards men. It sets out to describe the experiences of the women living in Masiphumelele who have been subjected to gender-based violence and the impact this has had on the trajectory of their lives, and how this has been overcome.

During a set of blended workshops, the programme combined exposure to biomedical research with storytelling that raise awareness and stimulate dialogue about health and disease. Learners were recruited from the Masiphumelele branch of IkamvaYouth and participated in an intensive workshop that consists of science engagement (experiments and talks) and the production of short documentaries about experiences of health and disease and associated social concerns. Workshops were held at the Aerobiology Research Centre at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation’s Masiphumelele site.

Learners conceptualised, shot and edited the films under the tuition and guidance of Eh!woza filmmakers Samuel Flans and Alfa Fipaza.

Eh!woza are using storytelling to raise awareness about important issues