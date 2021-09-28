Youth Unemployment in South Africa #BeTheDrivingForce

We all read the stats – youth unemployment is a ticking bomb- but what are we actually doing to ensure that young SA have the skills, opportunity and support to find and maintain employment? In this conversation, we go deep to unveil what the budget researchers say about our response to youth unemployment; but with young people’s views and lived experiences at the centre.

#BeTheDrivingForce

Zimbali Mncube is a Social Justice Activist & Researcher.

Nkululeko Majozi, Social Security Researcher at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Kristal Duncan-Williams is the project lead at Youth Capital.

We discussed strategies, budget, the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, Basic Employment Initiative, Covid-19 and the stimulus package and the Basic Income Grant.