Announcement: goodbye for now

We are incredibly sad to announce that after almost nine years, The Daily Vox is going away for a little while.

As a platform dedicated to centring young people and the voices of people not typically centred in the media, we have created and grown as a community since 2014. However continuing to operate as a business is unfortunately no longer feasible.

Keeping a small, independent media company afloat over the last four years has been increasingly challenging. We remain passionate about what we have achieved, the space we’ve created in South African media and the voices we’ve managed to amplify. But now it is time to take a little break. It is time to go back to the drawing board and find out what is the next step for us and how we can best serve the journalism profession while still remaining true to our audience and supporters.

There have been so many wonderful, impactful moments that we can’t even begin to express our gratitude for. The support we have received since the very beginning has truly been overwhelming in the best way. We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has been a part of this journey with us. While this chapter is ending, we hope that the spirit of what we proved possible over nine years will live on with you all.

All the work we’ve done and the wonderful people who make up The Daily Vox family have created will be available as archival content.