All you need to know about South African university registration for 2023 

On January 19, the national senior certificate results were released. Pupils across the country will find out what marks they have earned. Following that universities will send out acceptance letters to prospective students. This kicks off the registration process for the 2023 academic year.

Note: press control + f and type in the university you are looking for – for easier access.

READ MORE:

What you need to know about NSFAS 2023

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

CPUT has put together a super helpful guide to all the important dates needed for first-time students as well as returning students. The booklet outlines along with the dates, all the other important information around accommodation and navigating the online registration process.

First Year Undergraduate intake students:

Off-campus and online registration will commence on January 30 2023. Final evaluation (screening) of the 2022 NSC results will be conducted from January 24 2023 until February 3 2023 (subject to change). Acceptance will be confirmed via an automated sms to student’s phone number provided during their application to the university.

Returning Students (Returning Undergraduate Studies including Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma programmes)

Online and off-campus academic registrations with online assistance: January 16 2023 – February 3 2023

Returning Students (Postgraduate Studies)

All returning Postgraduate Students (Masters and Doctoral studies) and New students for Course-Based Master qualifications:

Online and off-campus academic registrations with online assistance: January 16 2023 – March 3 2023

New students Full Research Studies (Masters and Doctoral studies)

Online and off-campus academic registrations with online assistance: January 16 2023 – Friday, May 31 2023

Central University of Technology

At CUT, they have uploaded a video guiding students through the online registration process.

All applications are closed and no walk-in applications will be uploaded. There will be no late applications at either of the campuses. Application statuses will be communicated after the release of the final matric results.

The university will enrol students for the first semester starting on January 25 2023.

All information pertaining to registration has been uploaded to the university’s site.

Durban University of Technology

DUT has put together web pages detailing the information that first-time and returning students would require. Students will be required to register online “to avoid standing in queues”. There are different registration timetables for each faculty which can be found here.

Mangosuthu University of Technology

At MUT, the registration dates are from January 30 to February 10. There will be no walk-ins allowed for registration. The university will send through emails and SMS to prospective students on registration updates.

Nelson Mandela University

At NMU, online registration will be open from January 11 to March 15. Students can register anywhere using the student portal or the Nelson Mandela University website. Late registration closes on March 15 2023. The university has put together a video explaining the online registration process.

North-West University

At NWU, the online registration period commences in January. First-year students will register online from January 23 while senior students will register online from January 30. The closing date for online registration for both will be February 17. In-person classes will start from February 20.

Rhodes University

For Rhodes University students, they are required to bring their student number, copy of school results, evidence that first fee payment has been cleared/copy of bursary award before January 30. For returning students, registration opens from January 17. There are different specific dates depending on the facilities.

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Successful first year students will be notified once the matric results have been released. No late applications or walk-ins will be accepted.

Sol Plaatje University

At Sol Plaatje University, student registrations for the 2023 academic year will take place on the following dates, as applicable:

Online or on campus registration for first-time entering students:

February 6 – 17 2023

Online registration for returning students:

January 23 – February 17 2023

Stellenbosch University

At Stellenbosch University, these are the important dates to note.

General Dates

January 3 2023: Start of online and on-campus registration for returning undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

January 16 2023: Start of online registration for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students

January 25 2023: Start of online registration for newcomer first-year students

February 6-7 2023: On-campus registration (NARGA) of newcomer first-years on Stellenbosch campus, as per the registration schedule below

February 7 – 9 2023: On-campus registration for senior students on Stellenbosch campus, as per the registration schedule below

February 9 2023: Conclusion of registration for all students (excluding M and D students)

February 13 2023: Start of academic year

February 24 2023: Final day for late registration of undergraduate and postgraduate students (excluding M and D students)

Tshwane University of Technology

At the Tshwane University of Technology, no walk-ins will be accepted. Students who did not meet the admission or those planning to apply late for programmes with space are advised to check the university’s website www.tut.ac.za if there are any spaces available after January 20 2023.

For those prospective students who have applied on time, the University will issue responses regarding final placement in January 2023, when Grade 12 results are released. Any prospective students who are uncertain whether they have been admitted to study at TUT should contact the Call Centre on 086 110 2421.

University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town has different dates for registration within the different faculties.

University of Fort Hare

University of Fort Hare has put together a guide for students that details all the different steps needed as well as all the necessary information.

Jan 30 – Feb 12 2023 Registration opens for Undergraduate, Honours, Postgraduate Diplomas and Masters by Coursework.

Jan 30 – Mar 31 2023 Registration opens for Masters by Research and PhD qualifications.

Feb 12 – Feb 24 2023 Course Addition and Cancellation

University of Johannesburg

At the University of Johannesburg, returning/continuing students’ commences on January 16 2023 until February 10 2023 (only online, off-campus registration will be allowed).

Access cards for senior students will be automatically activated after registration.

First-year undergraduate students registration commences on January 20 2023 and closes on February 10 2023. (only online, off-campus registration will be allowed).

First-Year students only need to come onto campus to collect their student cards. Students can collect their student card at any campus during the registration period. To gain access to campus, students will need a printed proof of registration and an ID or driver’s licence.

University of KwaZulu-Natal

All the relevant information around registration is available on the University KwaZulu Natal’s website separated into the different faculties.

University of Limpopo

At the University of Limpopo, registrations for 2023 will be conducted online only. If a student’s application is successful, the university will provide the necessary information on how to register from home.

There will be no registration conducted on campus. The entire process is completed remotely and online. Information about specific dates for first-time and returning students are available on the website.

University of Mpumalanga

First Semester Registration

New students

Registration for new students commences from February 06 -10 2023

Returning students who do not have outstanding modules and are financially cleared can register from February 13-17 2023.

Masters and Doctoral students – Registration for Masters and Doctoral registration ends on the April 26 2023

New Students arrival in residences: February 04 2023

New Students Orientation: February 11-17 2023

Lectures start: February 20 2023

University of Pretoria

At the University of Pretoria, online registration will be available on the UP Student Portal from January 4 2023. The registration call centre will provide support from January 4 to February 17 2023. In-person registration assistance will be available from January 24 2023 to February 17 2023 at Hillcrest Campus Monday to Friday 08:00 – 16:00.

University of the Free State

These are the important dates for the University of Free State.

Curriculum advice and registration for first-year students: February 6 – 17

Curriculum advice and registration for senior students: January 30 – February 17 Curriculum advice and registration for Postgraduate students January 30 – February 17

Classes start on February 20

The last date to add or change module February 24

University of the Western Cape

The University of the Western Cape has a full online registration guide.

First semester registration takes place, online, from January 10 2023 to February 10 2023 (First-Year and First-Time entry students must register by February 3 2023)

The first semester (first academic term) commences on February 13 2023

University of the Witwatersrand

There are different registration dates depending on the student category and the faculty. A full guide is available to guide students through the process at Wits University.

University of Venda

At Univen, applicants (new applicants & Univen students who applied for admission to a new qualification) may only register if they have received an offer of placement letter. Re-registering students can register for this academic year during the relevant registration period once they have received their registration details. Full details are available on the university website.

University of Zululand

At UniZulu, full information around registration is available through the university website.

FTENS – Jan 30 to Feb 3

Returning Students – Feb 6-10

Lectures Starts – Feb 13

Modification – Feb 20 to Mar 3

Vaal University of Technology

Currently the commencement of registration at VUT has been postponed. Further information will be communicated through the website and other communication platforms of the university.

Walter Sisulu University

Registration is open at the university. The guidelines around registration including opening dates, accommodation amongst other important information is available here.

RELATED:

The List: Opening dates for SA universities in 2022