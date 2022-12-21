Recapping 2022: Check out Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series

In January of 2022, Accountability Lab South Africa along with media partner The Daily Vox presented Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series. Following the social unrest that erupted in July 2021, Accountability Lab South Africa undertook a listening campaign to hear and platform the Voices of the Youth in South Africa. These reflections were collated into a multimedia collection of short articles and podcasts. In this collection young people – in their own voices – unpack why they thought the social unrest happened in the first place.
The entire series is available below to read and listen to during the end of the year.
Listen to the Voices of the Youth
Four major problems the July riots brought into sharp focus
With such uncertainty and mistrust in our leadership and political parties, where can South African youth turn to for honest and fair leadership?
Ambitious strategies are needed to turn the corner on South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis
We need a new deal to give us the honest and responsive government we deserve
A family meeting: a seat at the all black table
#JulyUnrest: Reaching the “end of the rainbow” but with no pot of gold in sight
Aluta continua, we are yet to know freedom!