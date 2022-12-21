Recapping 2022: Check out Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series

In January of 2022, Accountability Lab South Africa along with media partner The Daily Vox presented Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series. Following the social unrest that erupted in July 2021, Accountability Lab South Africa undertook a listening campaign to hear and platform the Voices of the Youth in South Africa. These reflections were collated into a multimedia collection of short articles and podcasts. In this collection young people – in their own voices – unpack why they thought the social unrest happened in the first place.

The entire series is available below to read and listen to during the end of the year.