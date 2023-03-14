South Africans are feeling despondent about the current state of affairs 

South Africans are overwhelmed by staggering challenges which seem to be outnumbering even the most optimistic ordinary citizens from all walks of life.

When we look at these staggering setbacks, there is no denying that the country is literally under the weather. South Africa is possibly undergoing a risky heart surgery which could lead to permanent catastrophic ending of a viable economy and promising prospects of job creation and employment.

These prospects of job creation and employment possibilities, a viable and sustainable economy are dwindling due to a pain in the flesh which is Eskom’s collapse posed as loadshedding. This crisis, not only exposes corruption, negligence and maladministration by the ANC led government, but this also displays the writing on wall for the country’s soon reemergence from the downward spiral which is laid bare for everyone to witness. It is causing a rift with the international community which is slowly but surely losing confidence and trust in the ANC-led government.

This must be a concern for all South Africans especially the youth. Our country has been grey-listed which means to be found wanting in addressing corruption, and lacks political will to resolve the nation’s bleeding wounds. This will scar the country’s international reputation and will cause fear amongst much needed investors who actively participate to improve the country’s dwindling economy.

Without question, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is failing to address the deficiencies which are symptoms of an inadequate plan to stress the need to fix Eskom and put an end to loadshedding despite the recent appointment of the electricity Minister. Although the newly appointed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confidently states that the South African government will undertake an ambitious stance to stop load shedding, an actual declaration of when loadshedding will come to a halt is not yet stated. This does not signify confidence.

As the government strolls its legs – many ordinary South Africans are starting to lose jobs due to loadshedding. They are feeling the brunt of how loadshedding causes anxiety and mental health issues. This is due to some South Africans living in crime ridden communities and criminals thriving in the midst of the loadshedding pandemic and walking about robbing fellow community members and their families of their hard earned money and goods in their households. Unfortunately millions of South Africans who can’t afford to buy alternative energy alternatives due to unemployment are going through the worst of these experiences.

Therefore, South Africans are feeling despondent, anxious, hopeless and have lost a huge sense of optimism. This mood is dangerous for a hard earned democracy, which will simply mean that ordinary South Africans might possibly not even vote in the upcoming general elections. Such are the results of an inactive government which is fairly distant from its citizens. They are unfortunately only visible to do door-to-door for electioneering and campaigning for votes once the elections approaches.

Summing all of the concerns above, if leaders entrusted with public offices fail to work with their respective constituencies, stakeholders and businesses including the private sector – our nation will gradually experience a backward motion. It will have gross unemployment, increasing crime statistics and visible collapse of trust in their government. This will lead to civil unrest in the society and a worse democratic state which will require unity to address pressing issues that pose a dangerous threat to having a sustainable future for the current generation and generations thereafter.

A call to action must be for South Africans to unite despite, racial, tribal, cultural, religious beliefs, sex and social standing or political affiliations to remedy the country’s bleeding wound, and to provide a remedy to this malady, because each and every citizen is affected by the country’s downward spiral.

Lebogang Victor Ditsebe is a 27 year old activist and social journalist. His passions are rooted with community development and making a difference in his local community.