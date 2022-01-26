Accountability Lab South Africa along with media partner The Daily Vox present Accountability Lab South Africa’s Voices of the Youth series.

Following the social unrest that erupted in July 2021, Accountability Lab South Africa undertook a listening campaign to hear and platform the Voices of the Youth in South Africa. These reflections were collated into a multimedia collection of short articles and podcasts. In this collection young people – in their own voices – unpack why they thought the social unrest happened in the first place. They also went into what it tells us about the social conditions young people in South Africa are living under, and what young people’s hopes are for a more accountable, inclusive and responsive government.



Being on the ground, these young people have a deep and lived understanding of South Africa’s societal challenges, and with their whole lives ahead of them, have clear and bright ideas for how to rebuild our society for the better. At the heart of their message is that the future that young people want and deserve requires a leap of imagination – which they have in abundance – and their direct and meaningful inclusion in making it a reality if, indeed, they are to own it.

Participants of the Voices of the Youth:

Op-Eds

Kamohelo Motloung (she/her), a student from the University of Johannesburg in Katlehong, Gauteng. Mbuso Kunene, (he/him) a student from the Durban University of Technology and a Journalism alumnus. Pontsho Lepodisi (he/him) a student from the University of the Free State based in the Free State Province. Mava Boya (she/her) a journalist from at iDike-lethu News in the Eastern Cape. Lovemore Phiri (she/her) a journalist from the Gauteng Province. Lerato Dumse (She/Her) founder of Du Love Media in Springs, Gauteng. Esihle Matshaya (she/her) a student from the University of the Western Cape in Western Cape.

Podcast

Olwethu Xabanisa (he/him) is a radio journalist in the Eastern Cape. Anelisa Matebese (she/her) is a media strategist from the East of Johannesburg Palesa Manaleng (she/her) is a university student in Johannesburg. Shakespeare Chitongo (he/him) is a Zimbabwean freelance journalist based in Johannesburg. Mandisa Shabangu (she/her) who is a student and runs her own digital marketing and PR business in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Onius Moganedi (he/him) is from Ga-Sekhukhune in Limpopo Province where he runs an economic development forum for young people in his community. Dineo Kgopong (she/her) is a student at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria. Karabo Mohlala (he/him) is from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga.

The Daily Vox will be publishing these reflections in the form of articles and podcasts over the next couple of weeks. All content in this series has been created by Accountability Lab SA and The Daily Vox as their media partner will be distributing the content. Reflections will be shared every Monday and Wednesday from January 31.

Accountability Lab is a global trans local network that makes governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders and accountable institutions. In their Accountabili-TEA Podcast, they talk about their work around the globe and also unpack key trends in the accountability and governance space.