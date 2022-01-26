News Flash: Disney+ to launch in South Africa this winter

On January 26, Disney Plus (Disney+), the streaming service service from the Walt Disney Company, confirmed that it will be launching in South Africa. South Africa joins 42 countries and 11 new territories where the service will launch this winter.

Disney+ is a streaming service which features exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star.

Some of the other countries where the service will be launching includes Egypt, Bahrain, Algeria, Morocco, Palestine and Libya amongst others.

In addition, new territories Disney+ will be available in include Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

Disney+ is currently available in the 18 countries and has around 118 million subscribers. The streaming service launched in 2019.

Subscription prices for the streaming service in South Africa and other countries have not yet been revealed. The exact date of launch has not yet been revealed. Further details are likely to be released closer to the time.