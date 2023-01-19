2023 is going to be a delight for K-content fans 

Netflix has released a diverse array of Korean series, films and unscripted shows that will be debuting on the streaming platform during the year. There will be over 30 titles coming out this year in what Netflix has declared their “biggest-ever lineup of Korean films and series”. Here are some of the shows and films fans of K-content can expect.

Returning Shows

The Glory Part 2

Release Date: March 2023

The Glory is a Netflix series that tells the story of a woman (Song Hye-kyo) broken by school violence, and who has dedicated her life to revenge. Part 1 was highly praised for its dramatic developments and passionate performances. The Glory Part 2 is a beautiful, unrelenting portrayal of the destruction of the perpetrators of school violence led by Yeon-jin as they fall, one by one, into the trap designed by Dong-eun.

DP 2

Release: Q3

D.P. is a Netflix series that follows Jun-ho and Ho-yeol in the Korean military as they encounter the realities unknown to them until they chase after the deserters with various backstories. Season two of D.P. brings together the same main cast members from the first season, including Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku.

Sweet Home 2

Release: Q4

Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, and Park Gyu-young return again in season 2 to offer thrills and tension of a whole new different kind. Joining the cast in the new season are actors Yoo Oh-seon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, and Jin-young, portraying the various dimensions of human nature and desires as they find themselves at a crossroads for survival.

New dramas

A Time Called You

Release: Q3

A Time Called You is a time-slip romance where Jun-hee, missing her boyfriend who passed away a year ago, goes back in time to 1998 to meet Si-heon, who looks identical to her boyfriend. Ahn Hyo-seop plays the double role of Jun-hee’s boyfriend Gu Yeon-jun and his look-alike Nam Si-heon from 1998. Jeon Yeo-been returns as Han Jun-hee and Kwon Min-ju. Kang Hoon, plays Jung In-gyu, who struggles between friendship and love after finding out that his long-time crush Min-ju likes his best friend Si-heon.

Daily Dose of Sunshine:

Release: Q4

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a Netflix series that explores the world inside a psychiatric ward and the stories of people in it. Actor Park Bo-young returns as Jung Da-eun, who experiences personal and professional growth, unfazed by her struggles at work after being transferred from the internal medicine to the mental health department. Yeon Woo-jin plays the quirky proctologist Dong Go-yun while Jang Dong-yoon will play Song Yu-chan, Da-eun’s close friend who always bickers with her.

The Good Bad Mother

Release Date:TBC

A single mom who has been widowed at a young age, Young-soon runs a pig farm, and raises her son Kang-ho by herself. She becomes a “bad mother” – hard on her son because she doesn’t want him to grow up penniless nor powerless. Thanks to her discipline, Kang-ho grows up to be a prominent prosecutor, but loses his memory due to an unfortunate accident and becomes a 7-year-old again. Young-soon decides to become a “bad mother” again for Kang-ho in this comforting and touching comedy series that tracks the journey of recovery between mother and son.

King The Land

Release Date: TBC

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Gu-won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Gu-won. Lee Jun Ho plays Gu-won, and Lim Yoon A plays Cheon Sa-rang.

Films:

Jung_e

Release Date: January 20, 2023

JUNG_E portrays a desolated earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. The film features the cast of Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo.

The Match:

Release: Q2

Teacher and student and legendary rivals Cho Hoon Hyun (Lee Byung-hun) and Lee Changho (Yoo Ah-in) play the match of their lifetime in the game of Go. At a time when the game of Go was more popular than the World Cup, global legends Cho Hoon Hyun and Lee Changho engage in a heated game of Go in The Match where black and white stones are placed silently but dynamically. Lee Byung-hun portrays Cho Hoon Hyun, who is both strict and warm with Lee Changho, whom he took in as a student when Changho was just 10 years old. Yoo Ah-in takes on the role of Lee Changho, a student who works tirelessly to exceed his monumental teacher.

Ballerina:

Release: Q4

This film depicts the beautiful and ruthless revenge by Okju, a former bodyguard, for Minhee, her best friend. The film has an exciting line-up of Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun and Park Yurim. Jun Jong-seo portrays Okju, a former bodyguard who has no physical limits. The so-called “Choi,” who is the subject of revenge, is portrayed by Kim Ji-hun. Rising star Park Yurim, who won the 94th Academy Award for her role in Drive My Car directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, will play the ballerina Minhee.

Documentaries:

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Release Date: March 3, 2023

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal is an eight-episode true-crime documentary that explores the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history and the shocking events behind them.

Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (WT)

Release: Q4

Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (WT) is a documentary tracing the quest for the Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s unreleased short film, Looking for Paradise. The 22-minute film was screened for some 10 members of cinephile club Yellow Door on Christmas, 1992, and has never been seen since.The documentary pieces together the memories of the only witnesses to the film, and recreates an era of avid movie lovers.