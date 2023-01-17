4 sports events to look forward to in 2023

This year is going to be another sports-filled year. There’s plenty of action in South Africa and around the world for sports fans to enjoy. Here are some of the events you should be marking in your calendar.

Women’s T20 World Cup

South Africa will be hosting the 2023 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The tournament kicks off on February 20 until February 26 2023. South Africa’s national team will be joined by the seven highest ranked teams in the International Cricket Council Women’s T20I Rankings. The remaining two teams were Ireland and Bangladesh, the finalists of the qualifying tournament. Australia, India, England, Pakistan, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand make up the other teams. The matches will be played at three stadiums: Newlands Cricket Ground, St George’s Park Cricket Ground and Boland Park. The final will be played in Cape Town at Newlands.

Tickets are available through Ticketpro.

Betway SA T20

The Betway SA T20 is a new South African T20 cricket league that launched in January 2023. It’s a month-long league featuring six teams with over 100 local and global star players. The league is formatted in such a way that 33 matches will be played in some of the greatest locations South Africa has to offer that the six teams will all play each other twice before the semi-finals and finals. The six teams are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The league started on January 10 and the final will be played on February 11. The matches are taking place in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha.

Tickets are available to purchase through TicketPros.

Formula E in Cape Town

Motor car fans were eagerly anticipating the announcement of the return of Formula One to South Africa in 2023. But it was not to be. Logistical and bureaucratic red tape meant fans would have to wait a little while longer. But there will be some racing fun for fans. The Formula E series will be racing in Cape Town in February. Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The series had been slowly gaining in popularity and in 2023, the racers will be using the third Generation race car. The Cape Town street track is predicted to be one of the fastest in the series. The race will be taking place on February 25 around the streets of Cape Town.

Tickets are available to purchase through TicketMaster.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

It’s World Cup time again and this year it is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup competition. It is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20 2023. It is the first Women’s World Cup that will have more than one host nation. It’s also the first ever senior World Cup with two host nations from two different confederations. The tournament will feature 32 teams with the opening match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland. The final will be held in Australia. The United States are the defending champions, having won the previous two tournaments. Banyana Banyana will be participating in the tournament.